Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. statement regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19)

These are trying times for everyone, and I wanted to reach out to you personally about what we are doing here at Mitsubishi Motors to support our employee team and you, as a past, present, or future Mitsubishi Motors vehicle owner, in this time of COVID-19.

As of Monday, March 16, all Mitsubishi Motors North America headquarters and regional team members are working remotely from a home office for their safety and the safety and well-being of their families. With schools closed in many areas of the country, this has made it easier for our team members to react to their changing needs at home as well.

While working from home, the Mitsubishi Motors team is committed to continuing support for our many dealer partners across the United States, including providing them with additional guidance on cleaning and sanitizing their facilities. Each and every Mitsubishi Motors dealership is an independently owned business, and they are part of your community. Most dealers are still able to provide the sales, service, advice and support you need, and many have also put in place remote drop-off ability or other ways to minimize person-to-person contact.

If you currently own a Mitsubishi vehicle that is financed through Ally, our financial partner, you may contact them for up to 120 days of payment deferments. If you should decide that now is the time to purchase a new vehicle, Ally is also offering up to 90-days deferred payments on your purchase, depending on individual credit. This is all to make it easier for those impacted by business slow- or shut-downs to ensure you continue to have access to safe, reliable, innovative transportation.

This situation will pass soon, and when it does, I want you to know that Mitsubishi Motors will be here to continue to support your long-term purchase and service needs.

We’re in this together, let’s all help each other. Take care, stay safe, and thank you for your trust.

Fred Diaz, President and CEO, Mitsubishi Motors North America

