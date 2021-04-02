Mitsubishi Motors North America celebrates strong March retail recovery, arrival of new 2022 SUV

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today reported total March sales of 14,977, a 59% increase compared with March 2020, and the best retail sales month since August 2019.

March marked the arrival of the highly anticipated all-new 2022 Outlander and restyled 2022 Eclipse Cross. After its global reveal on the Amazon Live platform – an auto industry first – the overall excitement for Outlander, from both consumers and Mitsubishi Motors dealer partners, has helped fuel strong retail sales from March.

Heading into the second quarter of 2021 with these critical new vehicles, the company is building momentum. Throughout the beginning of this year, MMNA has been focused on reinvesting in its presence and its lineup across North America, launching three considerably revised vehicles and one all-new, ground-up redesign in the all-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander.

Q1 Overview:

For the quarter, Q1 2021 retail sales matched the same performance versus the prior year. Mitsubishi fleet sales were down 38% versus the same period in 2020, as the company focuses on more profitable retail sales growth.

News and Notes

Mitsubishi Motors recently unveiled the all-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander. Priced from $25,795 1 , the all-new 2022 Outlander demonstrates strength and quality from the inside out. The all-new Outlander arrived on dealer lots in March.

MMNA also confirmed pricing and packaging for the updated 2022 Eclipse Cross. Starting at $23,395 1 , the sporty, sleek and restyled 2022 Eclipse Cross is ready to hit the road.

MMNA remains committed to helping its dealer partners improve customer service and satisfaction measures, recently announcing it ranked third highest among mass-market brands in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Customer Service Index Study.

MMNA recently unveiled ClickShop℠, a 24-hour digital showroom hosted on mitsubishicars.com. Customers now have a shopping experience customized to their needs, interests and budget, as well as more transparency in the car-buying process. The new service is designed to make the car-buying experience more fast, fair and fun for customers. With ClickShop, buying a new Mitsubishi is as simple as “click, click, car.”

MMNA continues to invest in and expand its national dealer network, adding three new dealer partners to the Mitsubishi brand in Q1 2021. Additionally, MMNA continues to celebrate the opening of new-construction and significantly renovated facilities under its corporate Visual Identity Program.

Q1 YTD 2021 2020 2021 2020 Mirage 6932 4646 6932 4646 Outlander Sport 15356 12577 15356 12577 Outlander 4106 12809 4106 12809 Outlander PHEV 254 347 254 347 Eclipse Cross 1583 5184 1583 5184 TOTALS 28231 35563 28231 35563

