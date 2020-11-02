Mitsubishi Motors new Environmental Plan seeks 40% CO2 emissions reduction and 50% ratio of electric vehicles by 2030

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) has formulated a new Environmental Plan for the next 30 years. To contribute to realizing a society with net zero carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions in 2050, the company aims for 40 percent reduction in the CO 2 emissions from its new cars and business activities, and raising the proportion of electric vehicles in the total sales to 50 percent by 2030. MMC will be fulfilling its responsibility as a manufacturer and seller of automobiles to make ongoing contributions toward a future dynamic, sustainable society.

Considering social trends since the adoption of the Paris Agreement, this new Environmental Plan takes a medium- to long-term perspective. The plan is comprised of three parts—MMC’s Environmental Policy, which was revised to incorporate a medium- to long-term outlook; Environmental Vision 2050, which defines the vision of society and the direction of MMC’s initiatives toward 2050; and Environmental Targets 2030, which set out specific targets to achieve by 2030 in order to realize the vision.

1. Environmental Policy

Revised MMC’s Environmental Policy enacted in 1999 to incorporate a medium- to long-term perspective.

2. Environmental Vision 2050­

Defines the vision of society of 2050 in terms of climate change, recycling resources, and preventing environmental pollution, and the outlook of related initiatives. Placing the highest priority on measures to combat climate change, this vision aims to contribute to realizing a society with net zero CO 2 emissions by 2050.

3. Environmental Targets 2030

MMC has set out specific targets for the next 10 years for its efforts to combat climate change and help realize a society with net zero CO 2 emissions by 2050. These are to reduce the CO 2 emissions from new cars by 40 percent compared to FY2010, reduce the CO 2 emissions from MMC’s business activities by 40 percent compared to FY2014, and raising the proportion of electric vehicles in the total sales to 50 percent by 2030.

Based on this new Environmental Plan, MMC will continue to bolster its eco-friendly technologies leveraging its plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. At the same time, MMC continues to contribute to creating a dynamic, sustainable society by bringing viable products and technologies to more people throughout the world.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors