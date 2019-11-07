Mitsubishi Motors restyles Mirage and Attrage compact models

Tokyo, November 7 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) is to launch face-lifted and updated Mirage*1 hatchback and Attrage*2 sedan models, both global compact cars, in Thailand on November 18, 2019. Both models will feature sharp and dynamic exterior designs which embody the Mitsubishi-ness that identifies the company’s compact cars.

Mirage and Attrage are MMC global strategic models and a total of 140,000 units were sold in fiscal 2018. MMC’s local production and sales company, Laem Chabang Plant of Mitsubishi Motors Thailand, manufactures those vehicles.

*1…Sold as Space Star in some European and Asian markets.

*2…Sold as Mirage G4 in some regions.