Mitsubishi Motors launches three models in Thailand – the new Xpander, Triton Ralliart and Mirage Ralliart

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) will showcase the new Xpander crossover MPV and two new Ralliart special editions – Triton Ralliart (Double-Cab)1 and Mirage Ralliart2 – at the 43rd Bangkok International Motor Show 20223 to be held from March 22 to April 3.

Since its launch in Indonesia in 2017, the Xpander has expanded its global footprint in the ASEAN region, the Middle East, Latin America, South Asia and Africa, and has become Mitsubishi Motors’ global strategic model with more than 100,000 units sold globally in 20214. The refreshed Xpander was premiered in Indonesia in November 2021, and after the launch in Thailand, the company plans to roll it out in other markets centering on the ASEAN region. The new Xpander features an upgraded design inside and out to emphasize the SUV styling, while a high-efficiency continuously variable transmission (CVT) is adopted to reduce fuel consumption, yet achieving powerful road performance.

Following the Triton Ralliart and Pajero Sport Ralliart launched in Thailand in November 2021, the Triton Ralliart (Double-Cab) and Mirage Ralliart are new Ralliart special editions designed especially for customers who seek their own unique driving and styling. The models are equipped with special accessories including side decals with red, silver and black stripes and red mud flaps reminiscent of the brand’s historic rally cars, as well as other exterior and interior accessories with the Ralliart logo.

“The new Xpander is gaining popularity in Indonesia, where its strengthened SUV styling, a high-quality interior and an eco-friendly yet powerful road performance are highly recognized, so we believe it will also be well received by customers in Thailand,” said Yoichiro Yatabe, executive vice president of Mitsubishi Motors. “As for the Ralliart special editions, we add two models to the lineup, which embody Mitsubishi Motors-ness and Ralliart’s passion for road performance.”

Product Overview 5

Xpander

The new Xpander is evolved with strengthened SUV styling and secures a high ground clearance of 220 millimeters – a top-level in its class – to improve off-road performance. Inside, the quality of the cabin is upgraded by using soft pads for the armrest and door trim, and convenient features including additional storage spaces further enhance comfort for the passengers.

For the transmission, a high-efficiency CVT is newly adopted. When the accelerator is deeply depressed, a powerful and sharp acceleration is delivered, with a gear shifting feel added to allow the driver to feel the acceleration. When the accelerator is lightly depressed, smooth shifting unique to CVT maximizes engine performance while achieving high fuel efficiency and quietness.

Triton Ralliart (Double-Cab)

The Triton Ralliart (Double-Cab) is based on the low-riding variant and features side decals, mud flaps and bed liner with the Ralliart logo. Having further evolved from the Triton Ralliart introduced last year, the special edition is newly equipped with a front airdam, side airdams and rear airdam to emphasize the low profile of the low-riding variant. For the interior, floor mats with the Ralliart logo and red-accent overlocks are specially equipped.

Two exterior color options are available for the Triton Ralliart (Double-Cab) – a two-tone exterior with a Solid White body and a Black roof, and Jet Black Mica – and the front grille, alloy wheels, door mirrors, door handles and rear gate handle are painted black.

Mirage Ralliart

The Mirage Ralliart is equipped with side decals and mud flaps with the Ralliart logo, and features black over fenders with carbon grain, adding a touch of Ralliart’s tough driving to the Mirage’s sharp and dynamic styling. Inside, floor mats with the Ralliart logo and two-tone red and black seats are specially equipped.

The Mirage Ralliart is available in Whited Diamond and Red Metallic, and is made sporty with a black roof, front grille, alloy wheels, door mirrors and rear spoiler.

1. Triton is sold as L200 in some markets.

2. Mirage is sold as Space Star in some markets.

3. March 22 is press day, and the show is open to the public from March 23 to April 3.

4. Global sales of Xpander and Xpander Cross.

5. Thailand specifications. Vehicle specifications may vary depending on model and/or market.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors