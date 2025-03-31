Mitsubishi Motors launches Miland virtual car lifestyle app service

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced the launch of Miland, a virtual car lifestyle app that connects users and their friends, in the Japanese market1 today

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced the launch of Miland, a virtual car lifestyle app that connects users and their friends, in the Japanese market1 today. The app was developed in collaboration with JP UNIVERSE Inc.2

In its mid-term business plan “Challenge 2025,” Mitsubishi Motors has set creating seamless and efficient touchpoints with customers through digital transformation (DX) as a key strategy. The plan particularly focuses on Generation Z, who are digital natives and will become the core automotive purchasing and user group in 10 years, as well as business transformation and the creation of new businesses using digital technologies. To achieve this, open innovation, or co-creation, is positioned as a key measure, involving the development of new services through collaboration with a diverse range of people and technologies both inside and outside the company.

The name of the service, Miland, is derived from the phrase “unexplored lands created by Mitsubishi Motors,” and was coined in the hope that people would discover new ways to enjoy cars in unexplored territories. It enables young people, particularly Generation Z, who do not own cars to experience the joy of having a car. In the virtual world, users can enjoy owning cars, driving with friends, and customizing their vehicles. Developed in collaboration with JP UNIVERSE, a group of creators specializing in immersive space services, the app offers a highly immersive and enjoyable experience.

Features