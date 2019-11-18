Mitsubishi Motors introduces MiDIGITALSOLUTIONS to support growing dealer network

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), the fastest-growing Asian brand in the U.S. for the second consecutive year*, today announced the latest expansion of its “Small Batch” marketing effort with the introduction of MiDIGITALSOLUTIONS, a comprehensive suite of digital marketing services and solutions for the growing U.S. network of Mitsubishi dealers.

Unlike most auto manufacturers’ digital programs, MMNA’s program was designed to be simple, transparent and affordable. Offering curated “good, better, best,” options, it balances an easy enrollment process with the flexibility to suit varying dealer needs and preferences. It also includes digital consulting services providing expert strategic advice, best practices and recommendations to help deliver a high return on investment for dealers. Most importantly, MiDIGITALSOLUTIONS is supported by 100 percent reimbursement through MMNA co-operative advertising funding.

“Digital marketing is powerful, but the discipline changes so rapidly that it can be difficult for all of our dealer partners to stay current with the latest providers, technologies and trends,” said Kimberley Gardiner, vice president and chief marketing officer, MMNA. “MiDIGITALSOLUTIONS is intended to help every Mitsubishi dealer modernize and make the most of their digital marketing efforts, regardless of where they may be starting from. As part of our ongoing reinvention of Mitsubishi’s business in the U.S., we’re doubling down on investment in our dealers, helping them to be more effective local marketers, maximize their efficiencies and grow their return on investment. These efforts, along with other digital-based tools will enable our dealers to deliver an enhanced shopping and buying experience for our customers.”

To help identify solution providers and focus MiDIGITALSOLUTIONS on the customer experience, Mitsubishi hired Unite Digital of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, to manage the program. Unite worked with Mitsubishi to develop and execute an extensive vetting process to select high-quality program providers while maintaining flexibility for dealers to make their own choices.

MiDIGITALSOLUTIONS launched November 1 with open dealer enrollment. Certified providers at launch include Dealer.com, Dealer eProcess, Dealer Inspire, DealerOn and Team Velocity. Services include lead generation and management, website creation and management, digital advertising, social media management, chat, trade-in tools and more. The program also includes business listings and reputation management assistance through Reputation.com.

Interested Mitsubishi dealer partners can access MiDIGITALSOLUTIONS through Mitsubishi Dealer Link.

For more information on Mitsubishi Motors North America, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors North America