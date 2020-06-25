Mitsubishi Motors: Information concerning controlling shareholders, etc.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (“MMC”) announces the information concerning controlling shareholders, etc. with regard to Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi Corporation, which are other related companies of MMC, as follows:

Names of the parent company, controlling shareholders (excluding the parent company) and other related companies or their parent companies

(As of March 31, 2020)

Name Relationship Percentage of voting rights held (%) Financial instruments exchanges where issued share certificates are listed Direct ownership Indirect ownership Total Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Other related company 34.04 0.00 34.04 First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Mitsubishi Corporation Other related company 20.02 0.00 20.02 First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section of the Nagoya Stock Exchange

Position of the company within the corporate group of its parent company, etc. and other relationships between the Company and its parent company, etc.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (“Nissan”) is the largest shareholder of MMC with 34.0% of its voting rights, and MMC is an equity-method associate of Nissan.

We have concluded a strategic alliance agreement with Nissan, and we will strive to increase our corporate value by pursuing synergies with Nissan in all of our business domains. In addition to mutual manufacturing and supply of products, MMC leases facilities to or from, and shares technical resources and exchanges personnel including executives with, Nissan.

Mitsubishi Corporation is a shareholder of MMC with 20.0% of its voting rights, and MMC is an equity-method associate of Mitsubishi Corporation.

We are committed to sustained enhancement of corporate value, with Mitsubishi Corporation at the forefront of the ongoing cooperation system of three Mitsubishi companies (Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Bank) that have supported us in deepening our strategic alliance with Nissan.

We believe that the independence of our management is assured because our Board of Directors and Executive Committee make their own management decisions and we execute our business activities based on such decisions.

Matters concerning transactions with controlling shareholders, etc.

Transactions of MMC with related parties

Parent company and major shareholders, etc. of MMC

For the current fiscal year (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

Type Name Location Capital (Millions of yen) Business Percentage of voting rights holding

(held) (%) Relation Description of transactions Amount

(Millions of yen) Account title Year end

balance

(Millions of yen) Other related company Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Yokohama -shi, Kanagawa 605,814 Automobile assembly, sales and related business (Held) Direct 34.04 Mutual sharing of technical resources, etc. and mutual sale of products Interlocking directorates Leasing of equipment, etc. Purchase of parts (*2) 105,823 (*3) Electronically recorded obligations – operating 31,440 Notes and accounts payable – trade 20,022

Transactions of consolidated subsidiaries of MMC with related parties

Parent company and major shareholders, etc. of MMC

For the current fiscal year (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) Not applicable.

(Notes)

In the table above, the amount of transactions does not include consumption taxes and the year-end balance includes consumption taxes.

*2. Terms and conditions of transactions and a policy on determination thereof: Purchase prices of products, etc. are determined after examination and negotiations based on the estimated costs quoted, prices of existing products, and market prices of products.

*3. The amount of transactions does not include transactions with consolidated subsidiaries via Nissan which are eliminated to prepare consolidated financial statements.

