Mitsubishi Motors in the UK secures top ten spot in latest NFDA Dealer Attitude Survey

Mitsubishi Motors in the UK has been ranked in the top 10 vehicle manufacturers in the latest NFDA (National Franchised Dealers Association) Dealer Attitude Survey.

Ranked in 21st position in the previous survey, Mitsubishi Motors has risen through the ranks and has secured 10th position in the latest survey out of the 30 manufacturers. This also means that Mitsubishi Motors in the UK are one of the most improved manufacturers in terms of results for this survey having risen from 4.3 to a score of 6.2. This includes Mitsubishi Motors being the most improved manufacturer in a number of areas but specifically the average score across all questions.

The NFDA Dealer Attitude Survey was conducted in July 2018 and asked franchised dealers about their on-going relationship with their respective manufacturers. Dealers were asked a series of questions covering a range of business aspects and their impact on the relationship with the manufacturers. Responses are scored from 1 (extremely dissatisfied) to 10 (extremely satisfied).

Mitsubishi Motors in the UK had encouraged its dealer network to take part in the NFDA Dealer Attitude Survey on a number of occasions including during regional meetings and via the dealer council. This resulted in a significant increase in response rate from the network from 50% in the previous survey to 98% for this survey.

Rob Lindley, Managing Director, Mitsubishi Motors in the UK said: “We are very pleased and encouraged with our improvement in the latest NFDA Dealer Attitude Survey. Partnership with our Dealers is really important and the Dealer Attitude Survey gives us a really clear picture of how the network feels about the brand and what improvements we need to make. We had an outstanding 98% participation rate from our Dealer partners, the highest of any brand, and in terms of Dealer satisfaction, Mitsubishi also saw the biggest improvement in total scores since the last survey back in the Winter.”

Sue Robinson, Director of the NFDA, said, “It is very positive to see that the response rate from the Mitsubishi dealer network has hugely increased, which is reflected in their overall improvement across the survey. Constructive relationships between dealers and manufacturers are key and NFDA is pleased to see the progress Mitsubishi has made”.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi