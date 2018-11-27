Mitsubishi Motors in the UK celebrate double success at Car Dealer Used Car Awards

Mitsubishi Motors in the UK has scooped two awards at the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2018. The event was held at The Brewery in London on Monday night and was hosted by TV’s Mike Brewer.

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Plug-in Hybrid SUV beat stiff opposition to the title of Used Electrified Vehicle of the Year. The no-compromise Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV combines SUV versatility with 4WD and an EV range of up to 33 miles (NEDC). This, along with a petrol engine for longer journeys, has meant the Outlander PHEV is a popular choice with used car buyers in the UK.

Rebecca Chaplin, Editor, Car Dealer Magazine said: “There’s a lot of tough competition in this category as it covers all-electric and hybrid cars, even though some are only just finding their way onto the used market. The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is a big name in this segment, and was a game-changer for Mitsubishi when it first arrived on the market. It’s continued to be popular with customers as it offers great fuel economy and is a really practical everyday car.”

Rob Lindley, Managing Director, Mitsubishi Motors in the UK said: “The used car market for plug-in vehicles has shown that consumers are purchasing the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV for the real-world advantages of having an EV range that is higher than the average commute, but also retaining the flexibility of a petrol engine to mitigate any range anxiety. As an early adopter of the technology, Mitsubishi Motors has played an instrumental part in bringing PHEVs into the mainstream with our no-compromise 4WD SUV and promoting low-emission driving in the UK market.”

Mitsubishi Motors in the UK also collected the Manufacturer Used Car Website of the Year Award. The comprehensive used car website which was constructed by Mitsubishi Motors in the UK’s in-house web development team. It not only provides customers with a used car locator, but also flexible finance options, special offers and the full details and benefits of the Mitsubishi Approved Used Car Programme.

Rebecca Chaplin, Editor, Car Dealer Magazine said: “Mitsubishi has a comprehensive approved used website that’s packed with information for buyers. It offers easy-to-read comparisons, pictures from every angle, 360-degree scrolling and even an exploded view. This all drives great leads to dealers and that’s what gave it the edge in our judges’ eyes.”

A successful night for the brand continued as Blackshaws Mitsubishi, located in Northumberland, collected the Dealer’s Dealer of the Year Award. Will Blackshaw, Dealer Principal at Blackshaws Mitsubishi was also highly commended for the Used Car Dealer Principal of the Year Award. CCR Motor Company which has multiple sites across the M4 corridor was highly commended for Used Car Dealership Group of the Year.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi