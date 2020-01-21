Mitsubishi Motors Europe B.V. appoints Eric Wepierre as President and CEO

Effective February 1 2020 Mitsubishi Motors Europe (MME) will appoint Eric Wepierre as President and CEO, succeeding Bernard Loire who has chosen to leave the business.

A French national, Eric Wepierre (51) brings 30 years of automotive industry experience to the role, heading operations both at country and at pan-European levels including, most recently, as President & Managing Director of Opel France.

Guillaume Cartier, Senior Vice President – Global Marketing & Sales, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, said: “With our new European organisation settled, we are now ready to stage the launch of our next strategic vehicles during the course of 2020, showcasing in a most compelling way our successful “SUV + EV” product creed.”

He added: “With his extensive experience in major pan-European organisations, in particular with attention to brand strategy and successful profit-driven development, we have no doubt Eric Wepierre will be the next key driver for Mitsubishi Motors Corporation in Europe.”

On his appointment, Eric Wepierre said: “I am delighted to join MMC; a great company with a rich heritage, unique corporate environment and strong DNA in SUV and technology and a pioneer in electrified vehicles such as the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. At this time of my joining, my warm congratulations go to the Mitsubishi Motors Europe team, its distributors and their dealers who have made this Outlander PHEV the European market leader once more in 2019. A great starting point for the next big push from 2020 onwards.”

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors