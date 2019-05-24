Mitsubishi Motors Eclipse Cross wins a string of prestigious awards in Russia

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) announces that Mitsubishi Motors’ Eclipse Cross has added to its collection of international awards with three more prizes from Russia, where the compact SUV was recently launched.

The first was given at the national “Car of the Year in Russia – 2019” award ceremony, where the Eclipse Cross was named as the best “Compact SUV” in one of the most highly competitive categories.

“Car of the Year in Russia” is judged by a public vote and is the largest survey of its kind in the world, with more than a million people voting for their favorites. The votes are independently verified by research company Ipsos Comcon.

But it is not just the public who are impressed with the Eclipse Cross. Experts from Za Rulem magazine have awarded the model with the oldest national automobile award in Russia- the “Grand Prix”.

Their national jury chose a winner based on three criteria — technical ability, design and practicality – and the Eclipse Cross was voted the best of 53 cars which were launched in the Russian market last year.

The magazine gave a further honor to Mitsubishi Motors with a special award for “Fidelity to the Traditions”. This was to highlight that Mitsubishi Motors continues to produce reliable all-wheel drive cars which are and well-adapted also for Russian roads.

The prizes from Russia haven’t stopped there. The Russian Automobile Forum also honored the Eclipse Cross by naming it “Best Market Newcomer” for 2019.

These awards add to an impressive array of honors for the Eclipse Cross from all around the world, including being named as the “RJC Car of the Year 2019” by the Automotive Researchers’ & Journalists’ Conference of Japan.

The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross combines the style of a “coupe” body with all the advantages of SUV. The sophisticated all-wheel drive system with Mitsubishi’s Super All-Wheel Control provides uncompromising capability whether in the city and beyond. In 2018, the car earned the highest safety rating according to the independent European organization Euro NCAP.

Osamu Iwaba, President and CEO of MMC Rus, the official distributor of Mitsubishi cars in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan was delighted to receive the awards. He said: “The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross has got many prizes already all over the world. But for me the most important is that it has been recognized as a Car of the Year here in Russia. The Eclipse Cross is the brightest star in our SUV model range. It is a car with a rich heritage, hundreds of advantages and attractive features.”

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors