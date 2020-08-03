Mitsubishi Motors concludes disaster cooperation agreement with Otofuke Town in Hokkaido

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) together with its two local distributors concluded a disaster cooperation agreement on August 3 with Otofuke Town in Hokkaido.

MMC’s Tokachi Research & Development Center, one of the company’s important facilities, is located in Otofuke Town, where MMC conducts driving tests for cold regions. This agreement enables MMC to also make a contribution at the time of disaster in the area.

The purpose of this agreement is to reduce time taken to confirm necessary information with the local government when disasters occur, and to quickly provide disaster-affected areas and evacuation sites with MMC’s electric vehicles, such as Outlander PHEV plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, which can serve as power sources. MMC is promoting the DENDO Community Support Program to establish disaster cooperation agreements with local governments throughout Japan by FY2022, and this agreement with Otofuke Town is the 59th thus far.

Tokachi Research & Development Center will celebrate 24th year in November 2020 since its establishment. In June 2020, it was certified by Kushiro City General Hospital as a meeting point for taking off and landing of air ambulances to transport disaster victims and other emergency patients.

“We are happy to contribute to the creation of a safe and secure Otofuke Town,” said Keiji Arai, general manager, Tokachi Research & Development Center, at the signing ceremony on the August 3.

Going forward, MMC will continue cooperating closely with local governments throughout Japan to facilitate greater understanding and dissemination of electric vehicles, and to promote initiatives that aim to strengthen support systems in case of disasters.

SOURCE: MITSUBISHI MOTORS