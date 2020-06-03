Mitsubishi Motors concludes disaster cooperation agreement with Fukuoka Prefecture

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) announced that it has concluded a disaster cooperation agreement on June 3 with Fukuoka Prefecture together with Kyushu Mitsubishi Motors Sales Corporation.

MMC will establish a system to quickly provide its electric vehicles when disasters occur in Fukuoka, which has the largest population in Kyushu region, and be able to make a contribution to regional safety and relief.

The purpose of the agreement is to eliminate time taken to confirm required information with local governments when disasters occur, and to quickly provide disaster-affected areas, evacuation sites and other places with MMC’s electric vehicles such as Outlander PHEV, a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, which can serve as power sources.

Fukuoka Prefecture got heavily damaged by the intense rainfall in July 2017, and MMC dispatched Outlander PHEV to Asakura City and Toho Village to use them as a means of transportation for personnel and supplies.

“This cooperation agreement will establish a system where MMC can quickly provide Outlander PHEV in emergency,” said Hirotaka Into, Vice President and Division General Manager, Domestic Sales Division, MMC, at the agreement signing ceremony held at Fukuoka Prefectural Government today. “We hope that Outlander PHEV will be utilized fully as portable battery and generator.”

Since August 2019, MMC has been promoting the DENDO Community Support Program to establish disaster cooperation agreements with local governments throughout Japan by fiscal 2022. This agreement with Fukuoka Prefecture is the 50th conclusion.

MMC continues to partner with local governments while striving to promote understanding and widespread of electric vehicles, which are advantageous in times of emergency.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors