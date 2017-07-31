Mitsubishi Motors celevrates its 100th year with centenary tour

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the production of the first Mitsubishi vehicle, the Model A, Mitsubishi Motors in the UK is pleased to announce the running of its Centenary Tour, an exclusive event for Mitsubishis that will take place on Saturday 30th September.

Applications for entry are now invited from owners of UK-specification Mitsubishis that were registered before 2007. Owners of 50 of the most interesting and well-presented heritage vehicles will be invited to participate in this special event.

The Mitsubishi Motors Centenary Tour starts from the company’s UK headquarters in Cirencester, where cars will line up outside the company’s office complex whilst drivers and co-drivers sign on and enjoy breakfast. The first car will be flagged away at 9.30am and embark on the day’s 90-mile route that takes entrants through Gloucestershire, Warwickshire and Worcestershire on a variety of roads that have been carefully selected for their spectacular scenery and driving appeal.

The tour culminates at the oldest operational motorsport venue in the world: Shelsley Walsh Hill Climb. A late lunch will be served in the historic venue’s charming café-restaurant before participants will be offered the rare opportunity to take two runs up this famous 1,000-yard course that has hosted motorsport events since 1905.

All entrants will receive a finishers’ medal and trophies will be presented for the best cars in the following categories:

Oldest car

Best presented saloon

Best presented coupé/sports car

Best presented hatchback

Best presented 4×4

Spirit of the Event

Best overall vehicle

Commenting on the launch of the event to mark this important landmark in Mitsubishi Motors’ history, Managing Director of Mitsubishi Motors in the UK Lance Bradley said: “Following the success of the UK company’s 40th anniversary in 2014, we are delighted to present another event along the same lines to mark the centenary of Mitsubishi’s first production vehicle. We therefore have pleasure in extending an invitation to owners of UK-specification Mitsubishis that are at least 10 years old to come and join us on 30th September.”

As well as the 50 Mitsubishis selected to represent the spirit of the event, a collection of vehicles from the Mitsubishi Motors in the UK heritage fleet driven by invited guests, journalists and company directors will also take part in the tour. For further information and to apply for a free-of-charge entry, please contact the event coordinator Simon Slade: 01935 424873 / simon@rpmpromo.com

Closing date for entries: Friday 25th August 2017.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.