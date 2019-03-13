Mitsubishi Motors announces the lineup of executive officers and other important personnel changes

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation announced today the lineup of executive officers and other important personnel changes effective April 1, 2019.
1.Executive Officers
|Name
|Title and Position
|Osamu Masuko
|Chairman of the Board
CEO
|*Ashwani Gupta
|COO
|Koji Ikeya
|Executive Vice President
(Finance, Controlling & Accounting)
CFO
|Takeshi Ando
|Executive Vice President (Production)
|Hitoshi Inada
|Senior Vice President (Corporate Governance)
|Noboru Tsuji
|Senior Vice President (Corporate Strategy) Division General Manager, Communication Div.
|*Hiroshi Nagaoka
|Senior Vice President (Engineering)
|Yukihiro Hattori
|Senior Vice President (Procurement)
|Guillaume Cartier
|Senior Vice President (Global Marketing & Sales)
Division General Manager, Global Marketing & Sales DIV.
|Koichi Kitamura
|Corporate Vice President
Division General Manager, Business Administration Div.
|Naoya Fujimoto
|Corporate Vice President
Division General Manager, Business Administration Div.
|Tsunehiro Kunimoto
|Division General Manager, Design Div.
|Yoichiro Yatabe
|Corporate Vice President
Division General Manager, ASEAN Div.
|Tetsuya Hashimoto
|Corporate Vice President
Division General Manager, Human Resources Div.
|*Yasuko Takazawa
|Corporate Vice President
General Manager, Legal Dept.
|*Noriaki Hirakata
|Corporate Vice President
Division General Manager, Strategy Management Div.
|Yosuke Wakabayashi
|Corporate Vice President
Division General Manager, Corporate Affairs Div. Domestic Sales
|Satoru Nakayama
|Corporate Vice President
Division General Manager, Managerial Accounting Div.
And General Manager, CFO Office
|Koji Yamada
|Corporate Vice President
Division General Manager, TCS Div.
|Kazuaki Iwamoto
|Corporate Vice President
Division General Manager, Product Strategy Div.
|Masao Kuruma
|Corporate Vice President
CIO
Division General Manager, Global IT Div.
|Jun Miura
|Corporate Vice President
Division General Manager,
Development Management Div.
|*Takashi Shirakawa
|Corporate Vice President
Division General Manager,
EV･Powertrain Engineering Development Div.
|*Tomoo Yoshida
|Corporate Vice President
Division General Manager,
Procurement Management Div.
|*Hirotaka Into
|Corporate Vice President
Division General Manager, Domestic Sales Div.
|* Newly appointed
2. Vice Presidents
|Name
|Title and Position
|Shin Kubo
|Vice President
General Manager, CEO / COO Office
|*Ikuro Hirozane
|Vice President (Global Risk Control)
External and Government Relations
|Tatsuo Sato
|Vice President
Assistant Division General Manager,
Strategy Management Div. And Assistant Division General Manager,
Corporate Affairs Div.
|Hiroshi Masuoka
|Vice President
Chief Expert, Public Relations Dept. Communication Div.
And General Manager, Vehicle Testing Dept., Vehicle Engineering Development Div.
|Keiji Ochiai
|Vice President
Division General Manager, Controlling & Accounting Div.
And Assistant Division General Manager, Managerial Accounting Div.
|Takashi Fukuzumi
|Vice President (Finance)
General Manager, Financial Solution Office
|Tohru Hara
|Vice President
Division General Manager, Vehicle Engineering Development Div.
|*Yoshihiro Nishiyama
|Vice President
Division General Manager, Production Engineering Div.
|Toshinori Nakahara
|Vice President
Assistant Executive Vice President
Alliance Production
|Takahiro Yamashita
|Vice President
Plant General Manager, Okazaki Plant
|Mitsunori Kitao
|Vice President
Plant General Manager, Mizushima Plant
|Yoshitaka Akamatsu
|Vice President
Plant General Manager, Kyoto Plant
|Shinya Toyokuni
|Vice President
Division General Manager, SCM Div.
|Ryujiro Kobashi
|Vice President
Division General Manager, Middle East/Africa & South Asia Div. And Division General Manager, Europe Div.
|Toshinaga Kato
|Vice President
General Manager, Indonesia Business Dept., ASEAN Div.
|Tsuyoshi Matsumoto
|Assistant Division General Manager, Europe Div.
|Keiichi Sato
|Vice President
Division General Manager, Global After Sales Div.
List of Position for Former Executive Officer and Vice President
|
Name
|
As of Apr.1, 2019
|
As of Mar.31, 2019
|Trevor Mann
|–
|COO
|Mitsuhiko Yamashita
|Adviser
|Executive Vice President
(Engineering)
|Masao Omichi
|–
|Corporate Vice President
Chief External and Government Relations Officer
Chief Environmental Strategy Officer
|Vincent Cobee
|–
|Corporate Vice President
(Product Strategy / PD) Division General Manager, Product Strategy Div.
And Division General Manager, PD Office
|Hiroshi Noda
|Assistant Division General Manager, Global IT Div.
|Corporate Vice President
Division General Manager, Controlling & Accounting Div.
|Kiyoshi Fukasawa
|President, Nishinihon
Mitsubishi Motor Sales And President, Chubu Mitsubishi Motor Sales
|Corporate Vice President
Division General Manager, Domestic Sales Div.
|Thomas Besson
|Return to Nissan Motor Co., Ltd
|Vice President
General Manager, Acceleration Office, Strategy Management Div.
|Ryosuke Kagimoto
|General Manager, TdC Promotion Office
|Vice President
General Manager, TdC Promotion Office
|Takayuki Sue
|Assistant General Manager, TdC Promotion Office
(MZK Promotion <Production>)
|Vice President
(MZK Promotion <Production>)
Assistant General Manager, TdC Promotion Office
|Toshiyuki Aoike
|Vice President, MTECS
|Vice President
Division General Manager, Procurement Communication Div.
|Eiichi Kataoka
|Assistant Division General Manager, Global Marketing & Sales Div.
|Vice President
Assistant Division General Manager, Global Marketing & Sales Div.
TCS: Total Customer Satisfaction
CIO: Chief Information Officer
SCM: Supply Chain Management
PD: Program Director
TdC: Total delivered Cost
MTECS: MMC Technical Service
MZK: MONOZUKURI
