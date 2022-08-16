Mitsubishi Motors announces Sunbit as preferred finance technology partner

Mitsubishi customers now have flexibility to finance unexpected service expenses over time

With one of the industry’s leading powertrain warranties1 – 10-years/100,000-miles – Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is doubling down on its commitment to its service customers today, announcing that it has added Sunbit as its preferred service finance technology partner. The new partnership gives Mitsubishi customers flexibility to finance unexpected service or maintenance expenses over time, according to their budget and needs, inspiring confidence in their ownership, service experience and loyalty in the Mitsubishi brand.

In service or repair situations where MMNA’s industry-leading limited warranty does not apply, Sunbit reports approval of more than 90 percent of applicants within 30-seconds, offering personalized and transparent financing options with minimal data entry and no hidden fees. Sunbit is designed to put service customers in the driver’s seat, allowing them to adjust payments, view activity during their loan period and even pay off their loan early.

“This partnership could not have come at a better time for our customers, as expenses rise on everything from groceries to gasoline, and greater financing flexibility can only lead to greater customer satisfaction,” said Keith Novak, Service Manager at Don Robinson Mitsubishi in St. Cloud, MN. “Sunbit is also a valuable sales tool for us, generating more than $200k in revenue for us in 2021. Our team loves the simple process and high approval rate for Mitsubishi customers.”

Sunbit provides training, certification, and promotional materials to service advisors to keep more customers satisfied and on the road. The program is currently available at 90 Mitsubishi dealerships and counting, with new additions receiving a sign-up incentive.

“Our very first relationships were in the automotive sector, and to see consistent growth here is incredibly gratifying. We’ve helped hundreds of thousands of consumers get the automotive service they need, when and how they need it,” said Chad Beasley, Sunbit’s Head of Automotive OEM. “Moving forward, Mitsubishi customers will have transparent and fee-free options for financing. We are excited to partner with MMNA and their dealers to boost revenue and increase customer satisfaction and loyalty.”

All coverage terms are from the original in-service dates and are applicable only to the original owner of new, retailed models purchased from an authorized Mitsubishi dealer. Subsequent owners receive the balance of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty of 5 years/60,000 miles. See retailer for limited warranty and roadside assistance terms and conditions.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors