Mitsubishi Motors announces Santander Consumer USA as new preferred finance partner

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) and Santander Consumer USA Inc. (SC) today announce a new partnership to provide customer and dealer financing programs that will help MMNA achieve its goal of making the car-buying experience fast, fair and fun. The announcement comes as Mitsubishi Motors experiences record-breaking sales success, led by the all-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, and welcomes a new generation of customers into the brand.

“Mitsubishi Motors is celebrating 40 years of doing business in the U.S. in 2022, and our future has never been brighter. We are turning heads with one of the freshest showrooms in the industry, we are shattering sales records, and our new partnership with Santander is going to play a key role in taking our success to the next level,” said MMNA Chief Operating Officer Mark Chaffin. “Santander’s history of delivering outstanding customer service to both dealer partners and customers will be the foundation for the next chapter in MMNA’s growth.”

Santander Consumer USA is a full-service consumer finance business focused on vehicle finance, third-party servicing and delivering superior service to dealers and customers across the full credit spectrum. Santander has more than 25 years of experience in auto financing and servicing.

“Our experience creating and managing relationships, supporting dealer success and delivering industry-leading platforms, programs and training makes Santander Consumer USA the perfect finance and servicing partner to support the tremendous momentum that Mitsubishi Motors is experiencing,” said Santander Consumer USA President of Auto Relationships Bruce Jackson. “We look forward to putting more customers in Mitsubishi vehicles, providing best-in-class service and celebrating many more successes in the future.”

SOURCE: Mitsubishi