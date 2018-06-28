Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for May 2018

Mitsubishi Motors releases its production, sales and export figures for May 2018.

Summary :

Domestic Production

– Third consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since February 2018 (133.9% year-on-year)

Overseas Production

– Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since November 2017 (138.7% year-on-year)

Total Production

– Twelfth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May 2017 (136.7% year-on-year)

Domestic Sales

– Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since January 2018 (111.5% year-on-year)

Exports

– Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since November 2017 (158.9% year-on-year)

Supplemental Information

Overseas Production

Asia – 68,209 units; 138.1% year-on-year

Exports

Asia – 1,040 units; 372.8% year-on-year

North America – 14,433 units; 247.9% year-on-year

Europe – 8,403 units; 126.8% year-on-year

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is the sixth largest automaker in Japan and the sixteenth largest in the world. It is part of the Mitsubishi keiretsu, formerly the biggest industrial group in Japan, and was formed in 1970 from the automotive division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. From October 2016, Mitsubishi is one-third owned by Nissan, and a part of the Renault – Nissan – Mitsubishi Alliance. For more information, please visit www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/index.html.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.