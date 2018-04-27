Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for March 2018 and 2017 fiscal year

Summary: March 2018

Domestic Production

– First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since February, 2018 (110.1% year-on-year)

Overseas Production

– Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since November, 2017 (120.2% year-on-year)

Total Production

– Tenth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May, 2017 (115.0% year-on-year)

Domestic Sales

– Second consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since January, 2018 (121.7% year-on-year)

Exports

– Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since November, 2017 (128% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

Overseas Production

Asia

– 68,389 units; 120.7% year-on-year

Exports

Asia

– 1,155 units; 92.3% year-on-year

North America

– 9,185 units; 131.5% year-on-year

Europe

– 20,594 units; 189.6% year-on-year

Summary: Fiscal Year 2017

Domestic Production

– First year-on-year increase in two years since 2015 fiscal year (110.9% year-on-year)

Overseas Production

– First year-on-year increase in five years since 2012 fiscal year (124.2% year-on-year)

Total Production

– First year-on-year increase in three years since 2014 fiscal year (117.7% year-on-year)

Domestic Sales

– First year-on-year increase in four years since 2013 fiscal year (122.3% year-on-year)

Exports

– First year-on-year increase in two years since 2015 fiscal year (101.3% year-on-year)

Supplemental Information

Overseas Production

Asia

– 660,832 units; 124.0% year-on-year

Exports

Asia

– 12,373 units; 72.5% year-on-year

North America

– 113,790 units; 113.4% year-on-year

Europe

– 127,336 units; 103.0% year-on-year

