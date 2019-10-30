Mitsubishi motors announces production, sales and export figures for September 2019 and first half of fiscal 2019

First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2019 (86.5% year-on-year)

   October 30, 2019
September
2019		 Fiscal Year 2019
(19/04-19/09)		 Calendar Year 2019
(19/01-19/09)
Volume YoY(%) Volume YoY(%) Volume YoY(%)
Production Domestic Production 55,047 86.5 300,589 95.0 462,843 93.7
Overseas Production*1 71,404 111.0 362,290 101.3 564,788 101.1
Total 126,451 98.8 662,879 98.3 1,027,631 97.6
Domestic
Sales *2		 Registrations Total 6,233 123.1 23,343 111.3 39,805 105.7
Minicars Total 7,278 115.0 28,739 107.7 47,782 104.8
Total 13,511 118.6 52,082 109.3 87,587 105.2
ExportsTotal 34,103 83.1 175,148 83.3 279,751 84.5
*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan

Summary : September 2019

Domestic Production

September 2019 – First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2019 (86.5% year-on-year)

Overseas Production

September 2019 – Second consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since July, 2019 (111.0% year-on-year)

Total Production

September 2019 – First monthly year-on-year decrease in three months since June, 2019 (98.8% year-on-year)

Domestic Sales

September 2019 – First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since August, 2019 (118.6% year-on-year)

Exports

September 2019･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2019 (83.1% year-on-year)

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors

Close
Close