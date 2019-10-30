Mitsubishi motors announces production, sales and export figures for September 2019 and first half of fiscal 2019

|September
2019
|Fiscal Year 2019
(19/04-19/09)
|Calendar Year 2019
(19/01-19/09)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|55,047
|86.5
|300,589
|95.0
|462,843
|93.7
|Overseas Production*1
|71,404
|111.0
|362,290
|101.3
|564,788
|101.1
|Total
|126,451
|98.8
|662,879
|98.3
|1,027,631
|97.6
|Domestic
Sales *2
|Registrations Total
|6,233
|123.1
|23,343
|111.3
|39,805
|105.7
|Minicars Total
|7,278
|115.0
|28,739
|107.7
|47,782
|104.8
|Total
|13,511
|118.6
|52,082
|109.3
|87,587
|105.2
|ExportsTotal
|34,103
|83.1
|175,148
|83.3
|279,751
|84.5
*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan
Summary : September 2019
Domestic Production
September 2019 – First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2019 (86.5% year-on-year)
Overseas Production
September 2019 – Second consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since July, 2019 (111.0% year-on-year)
Total Production
September 2019 – First monthly year-on-year decrease in three months since June, 2019 (98.8% year-on-year)
Domestic Sales
September 2019 – First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since August, 2019 (118.6% year-on-year)
Exports
September 2019･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2019 (83.1% year-on-year)
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors