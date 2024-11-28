Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for October 2024

Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for October 2024

October 2024 Fiscal Year 2024
(24/4-24/10)		 Calendar Year 2024
(24/1-24/10)
Volume
(unit)		 YoY(%) Volume
(unit)		 YoY(%) Volume
(unit)		 YoY(%)
Production Domestic Production 42,272 91.9 270,034 98.1 399,626 98.4
Overseas Production 44,919 101.9 260,064 86.7 393,190 88.3
Total 87,191 96.8 530,098 92.2 792,816 93.2
Domestic
Sales *		 Registrations Total 3,587 101.2 23,882 93.8 35,924 90.8
Minicars Total 6,131 106.4 38,962 121.7 62,132 134.6
Total 9,718 104.4 62,844 109.4 98,056 114.4
Exports Total 19,493 84.2 136,072 100.5 191,121 98.2

* Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : October 2024 ]

< Domestic Production >
October 2024 ･････ Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2024
( 91.9% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >
October 2024 ･････ First monthly year-on-year increase in 9 months since January, 2024
( 101.9% year-on-year )

< Total Production >
October 2024 ･････ Eighth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2024
( 96.8% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >
October 2024 ･････ Third consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since July, 2024
( 104.4% year-on-year )

< Exports >
October 2024 ･････ Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2024
( 84.2% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >
Asia44,067 units : 103.1% year-on-year ･Thailand22,073 units : 87.0% year-on-year ･Indonesia15,173 units : 149.1% year-on-year

< Exports >
Asia 0 units : — % year-on-year North America6,737 units : 66.4% year-on-year Europe 0 units : — % year-on-year

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here