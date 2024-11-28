Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for October 2024

|October 2024
|Fiscal Year 2024
(24/4-24/10)
|Calendar Year 2024
(24/1-24/10)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|42,272
|91.9
|270,034
|98.1
|399,626
|98.4
|Overseas Production
|44,919
|101.9
|260,064
|86.7
|393,190
|88.3
|Total
|87,191
|96.8
|530,098
|92.2
|792,816
|93.2
|Domestic
Sales *
|Registrations Total
|3,587
|101.2
|23,882
|93.8
|35,924
|90.8
|Minicars Total
|6,131
|106.4
|38,962
|121.7
|62,132
|134.6
|Total
|9,718
|104.4
|62,844
|109.4
|98,056
|114.4
|Exports Total
|19,493
|84.2
|136,072
|100.5
|191,121
|98.2
* Includes imports to Japan
[ Summary : October 2024 ]
< Domestic Production >
October 2024 ･････ Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2024
( 91.9% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
October 2024 ･････ First monthly year-on-year increase in 9 months since January, 2024
( 101.9% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
October 2024 ･････ Eighth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2024
( 96.8% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
October 2024 ･････ Third consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since July, 2024
( 104.4% year-on-year )
< Exports >
October 2024 ･････ Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2024
( 84.2% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
Asia44,067 units : 103.1% year-on-year ･Thailand22,073 units : 87.0% year-on-year ･Indonesia15,173 units : 149.1% year-on-year
< Exports >
Asia 0 units : — % year-on-year North America6,737 units : 66.4% year-on-year Europe 0 units : — % year-on-year
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors