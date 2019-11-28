Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for October 2019

Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2019 (82.4% year-on-year)

   November 28, 2019
October
2019		 Fiscal Year 2019
(19/04-19/10)		 Calendar Year 2019
(19/01-19/10)
Volume YoY(%) Volume YoY(%) Volume YoY(%)
Production Domestic Production 50,717 82.4 351,306 92.9 513,560 92.4
Overseas Production*1 65,530 88.7 427,820 99.1 630,318 99.7
Total 116,247 85.8 779,126 96.2 1,143,878 96.3
Domestic
Sales *2		 Registrations Total 1,992 66.9 25,335 105.8 41,797 102.8
Minicars Total 2,715 72.5 31,454 103.4 50,497 102.4
Grand Total 4,707 70.0 56,789 104.4 92,294 102.6
ExportsTotal 30,306 84.8 205,454 83.5 310,057 84.5
*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan

Summary : October 2019

Domestic Production
October 2019･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2019 (82.4% year-on-year)

Overseas Production
October 2019･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in four months since June, 2019 (88.7% year-on-year)

Total Production
October 2019･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since September, 2019 (85.8% year-on-year)

Domestic Sales
October 2019･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in three months since July, 2019 (70.0% year-on-year)

Exports
October 2019･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2019 (84.8% year-on-year)

