Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for October 2019

|October
2019
|Fiscal Year 2019
(19/04-19/10)
|Calendar Year 2019
(19/01-19/10)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|50,717
|82.4
|351,306
|92.9
|513,560
|92.4
|Overseas Production*1
|65,530
|88.7
|427,820
|99.1
|630,318
|99.7
|Total
|116,247
|85.8
|779,126
|96.2
|1,143,878
|96.3
|Domestic
Sales *2
|Registrations Total
|1,992
|66.9
|25,335
|105.8
|41,797
|102.8
|Minicars Total
|2,715
|72.5
|31,454
|103.4
|50,497
|102.4
|Grand Total
|4,707
|70.0
|56,789
|104.4
|92,294
|102.6
|ExportsTotal
|30,306
|84.8
|205,454
|83.5
|310,057
|84.5
Summary : October 2019
Domestic Production
October 2019･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2019 (82.4% year-on-year)
Overseas Production
October 2019･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in four months since June, 2019 (88.7% year-on-year)
Total Production
October 2019･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since September, 2019 (85.8% year-on-year)
Domestic Sales
October 2019･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in three months since July, 2019 (70.0% year-on-year)
Exports
October 2019･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2019 (84.8% year-on-year)
