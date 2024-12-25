Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for November 2024

|November 2024
|Fiscal Year 2024
(24/4-24/11)
|Calendar Year 2024
(24/1-24/11)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|42,952
|81.0
|312,986
|95.3
|442,578
|96.4
|Overseas Production
|36,822
|82.6
|296,886
|86.2
|430,012
|87.8
|Total
|79,774
|81.7
|609,872
|90.7
|872,590
|92.0
|Domestic
Sales *
|Registrations Total
|5,242
|162.3
|29,124
|101.5
|41,166
|96.2
|Minicars Total
|6,235
|103.0
|45,197
|118.7
|68,367
|131.0
|Total
|11,477
|123.7
|74,321
|111.3
|109,533
|115.3
|Exports Total
|21,293
|106.6
|157,365
|101.3
|212,414
|99.0
* Includes imports to Japan
[ Summary : November 2024 ]
< Domestic Production >
November 2024 ･････ Third consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2024
( 81.0% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
November 2024 ･････ First monthly year-on-year decrease in 2 months since September, 2024
( 82.6% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
November 2024 ･････ Ninth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2024
( 81.7% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
November 2024 ･････ Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since July, 2024
( 123.7% year-on-year )
< Exports >
November 2024 ･････ First monthly year-on-year increase in 4 months since July, 2024
( 106.6% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
- Asia 35,917 units : 82.7% year-on-year
- Thailand 17,795 units : 78.2% year-on-year
- Indonesia 11,776 units : 83.0% year-on-year
< Exports >
- Asia 0 units : — % year-on-year
- North America 9,374 units : 124.8% year-on-year
- Europe 7 units : 3% year-on-year
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors