Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for November 2024

  November 2024 Fiscal Year 2024
(24/4-24/11)		 Calendar Year 2024
(24/1-24/11)
Volume
(unit)		 YoY(%) Volume
(unit)		 YoY(%) Volume
(unit)		 YoY(%)
Production Domestic Production 42,952 81.0 312,986 95.3 442,578 96.4
Overseas Production 36,822 82.6 296,886 86.2 430,012 87.8
Total 79,774 81.7 609,872 90.7 872,590 92.0
Domestic
Sales *		 Registrations Total 5,242 162.3 29,124 101.5 41,166 96.2
Minicars Total 6,235 103.0 45,197 118.7 68,367 131.0
Total 11,477 123.7 74,321 111.3 109,533 115.3
Exports Total 21,293 106.6 157,365 101.3 212,414 99.0

* Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : November 2024 ]

< Domestic Production >
November 2024 ･････ Third consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2024
( 81.0% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >
November 2024 ･････ First monthly year-on-year decrease in 2 months since September, 2024
( 82.6% year-on-year )

< Total Production >
November 2024 ･････ Ninth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2024
( 81.7% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >
November 2024 ･････ Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since July, 2024
( 123.7% year-on-year )

< Exports >
November 2024 ･････ First monthly year-on-year increase in 4 months since July, 2024
( 106.6% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >

  • Asia 35,917 units : 82.7% year-on-year
    • Thailand 17,795 units : 78.2% year-on-year
    • Indonesia 11,776 units : 83.0% year-on-year

< Exports >

  • Asia 0 units : — % year-on-year
  • North America 9,374 units : 124.8% year-on-year
  • Europe 7 units : 3% year-on-year

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors

