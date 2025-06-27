Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for May 2025

  May 2025 Fiscal Year 2024
(24/4-25/5)		 Calendar Year 2025
(25/1-25/5)
Volume
(unit)		 YoY(%) Volume
(unit)		 YoY(%) Volume
(unit)		 YoY(%)
Production Domestic Production 39,212 104.8 76,712 107.3 203,053 101.0
Overseas Production 36,138 103.9 62,981 98.0 164,393 83.3
Total 75,350 104.4 139,693 102.9 367,446 92.2
Domestic
Sales *		 Registrations Total 3,442 127.6 6,652 124.6 21,321 122.7
Minicars Total 5,120 126.1 10,042 104.3 28,570 87.1
Total 8,562 126.7 16,694 111.5 49,891 99.4
Exports Total 19,132 110.6 34,447 95.3 92,445 101.4

[ Summary : May 2025 ]

< Domestic Production >

May 2025   ･････   Second consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since March, 2025 ( 104.8% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >

May 2025   ･････   First monthly year-on-year increase in 7 months since October, 2024 ( 103.9% year-on-year )

< Total Production >

May 2025   ･････   First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2025 ( 104.4% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >

May 2025   ･････   First monthly year-on-year increase in 4 months since January, 2025 ( 126.7% year-on-year )

< Exports >

May 2025   ･････   First monthly year-on-year increase in 3 months since February, 2025 ( 110.6% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >

Asia      35,428 units  : 102.7% year-on-year

  • Thailand      16,277 units :         2% year-on-year
  • Indonesia    13,467 units :  137.4% year-on-year

< Exports >

North America     8,224 units  :    71.4% year-on-year
Europe                       566 units  :         –     year-on-year

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors

