Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for May 2025

|May 2025
|Fiscal Year 2024
(24/4-25/5)
|Calendar Year 2025
(25/1-25/5)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|39,212
|104.8
|76,712
|107.3
|203,053
|101.0
|Overseas Production
|36,138
|103.9
|62,981
|98.0
|164,393
|83.3
|Total
|75,350
|104.4
|139,693
|102.9
|367,446
|92.2
|Domestic
Sales *
|Registrations Total
|3,442
|127.6
|6,652
|124.6
|21,321
|122.7
|Minicars Total
|5,120
|126.1
|10,042
|104.3
|28,570
|87.1
|Total
|8,562
|126.7
|16,694
|111.5
|49,891
|99.4
|Exports Total
|19,132
|110.6
|34,447
|95.3
|92,445
|101.4
[ Summary : May 2025 ]
< Domestic Production >
May 2025 ･････ Second consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since March, 2025 ( 104.8% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
May 2025 ･････ First monthly year-on-year increase in 7 months since October, 2024 ( 103.9% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
May 2025 ･････ First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2025 ( 104.4% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
May 2025 ･････ First monthly year-on-year increase in 4 months since January, 2025 ( 126.7% year-on-year )
< Exports >
May 2025 ･････ First monthly year-on-year increase in 3 months since February, 2025 ( 110.6% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
Asia 35,428 units : 102.7% year-on-year
- Thailand 16,277 units : 2% year-on-year
- Indonesia 13,467 units : 137.4% year-on-year
< Exports >
North America 8,224 units : 71.4% year-on-year
Europe 566 units : – year-on-year
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors