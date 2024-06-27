Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for May 2024

May 2024 Fiscal Year 2024
(24/4-24/5)		 Calendar Year 2024
(24/1-24/5)
Volume
(unit)		 YoY(%) Volume
(unit)		 YoY(%) Volume
(unit)		 YoY(%)
Production Domestic Production 37,422 118.7 71,517 109.2 201,109 102.5
Overseas Production 36,505 82.3 67,078 89.6 199,804 90.8
Total 73,927 97.4 138,595 98.8 400,913 96.3
Domestic
Sales *		 Registrations Total 2,698 91.4 5,337 78.8 17,379 83.1
Minicars Total 4,059 114.3 9,632 169.4 32,802 165.6
Total 6,757 103.9 14,969 120.1 50,181 123.2
ExportsTotal 17,304 94.8 36,147 104.8 91,196 97.4

* Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : May 2024 ]

< Domestic Production >
May 2024 First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2024
( 118.7% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >
May 2024 First monthly year-on-year decrease in 2 months since March, 2024
( 82.3% year-on-year )

< Total Production >
May 2024 First monthly year-on-year decrease in 2 months since March, 2024
( 97.4% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >
May 2024 Ninth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since August, 2023
( 103.9% year-on-year )

< Exports >
May 2024 First monthly year-on-year decrease in 2 months since March, 2024
( 94.8% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >
Asia 36,217 units : 82.9% year-on-year
Thailand 17,467 units : 77.0% year-on-year
Indonesia 9,803 units : 67.9% year-on-year

< Exports >
Asia 318 units : 69.1% year-on-year
North America 11,515 units : 124.8% year-on-year
Europe0 units : 0.0% year-on-year

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors

