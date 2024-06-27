Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for May 2024

|May 2024
|Fiscal Year 2024
(24/4-24/5)
|Calendar Year 2024
(24/1-24/5)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|37,422
|118.7
|71,517
|109.2
|201,109
|102.5
|Overseas Production
|36,505
|82.3
|67,078
|89.6
|199,804
|90.8
|Total
|73,927
|97.4
|138,595
|98.8
|400,913
|96.3
|Domestic
Sales *
|Registrations Total
|2,698
|91.4
|5,337
|78.8
|17,379
|83.1
|Minicars Total
|4,059
|114.3
|9,632
|169.4
|32,802
|165.6
|Total
|6,757
|103.9
|14,969
|120.1
|50,181
|123.2
|ExportsTotal
|17,304
|94.8
|36,147
|104.8
|91,196
|97.4
* Includes imports to Japan
[ Summary : May 2024 ]
< Domestic Production >
May 2024 First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2024
( 118.7% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
May 2024 First monthly year-on-year decrease in 2 months since March, 2024
( 82.3% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
May 2024 First monthly year-on-year decrease in 2 months since March, 2024
( 97.4% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
May 2024 Ninth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since August, 2023
( 103.9% year-on-year )
< Exports >
May 2024 First monthly year-on-year decrease in 2 months since March, 2024
( 94.8% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
Asia 36,217 units : 82.9% year-on-year
Thailand 17,467 units : 77.0% year-on-year
Indonesia 9,803 units : 67.9% year-on-year
< Exports >
Asia 318 units : 69.1% year-on-year
North America 11,515 units : 124.8% year-on-year
Europe0 units : 0.0% year-on-year
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors