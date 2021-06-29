Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for May 2021

May 2021Fiscal Year 2020 (21/04-21/05)Calendar Year 2021 (21/01-21/05)
Volume(unit)YoY(%)Volume(unit)YoY(%)Volume(unit)YoY(%)
ProductionDomestic Production24,086287.359,206248.2192,448102.7
Overseas Production*144,939307.787,735261.1247,783121.6
Total69,025300.2146,941255.7440,231112.6
Domestic
Sales*2		Registrations Total1,946215.54,345231.717,566136.9
Minicars Total2,597139.85,200143.321,199108.0
Total4,543164.69,545173.438,765119.4
Exports Total16,391290.035,145282.295,79586.2

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : May 2021 ]

< Domestic Production >
May 2021･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021
( 287.3% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >
May 2021･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since March, 2021
( 307.7% year-on-year )

< Total Production >
May 2021･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021
( 300.2% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >
May 2021･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since February, 2021
( 164.6% year-on-year )

< Exports >
May 2021･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021
( 290.0% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >

Asia 42,541 units : 298.1% year-on-year

  • China 5,608 units : 79.8% year-on-year
  • Thailand21,660 units : 455.7% year-on-year
  • Indonesia9,698 units : -% year-on-year

< Exports >

  • Asia  439 units : 426.2% year-on-year
  • North America 6,194 units : 362.2% year-on-year
  • Europe 3,045 units : 149.6% year-on-year

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors

