Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for May 2021
|May 2021
|Fiscal Year 2020 (21/04-21/05)
|Calendar Year 2021 (21/01-21/05)
|Volume(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Volume(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Volume(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|24,086
|287.3
|59,206
|248.2
|192,448
|102.7
|Overseas Production*1
|44,939
|307.7
|87,735
|261.1
|247,783
|121.6
|Total
|69,025
|300.2
|146,941
|255.7
|440,231
|112.6
|Domestic
Sales*2
|Registrations Total
|1,946
|215.5
|4,345
|231.7
|17,566
|136.9
|Minicars Total
|2,597
|139.8
|5,200
|143.3
|21,199
|108.0
|Total
|4,543
|164.6
|9,545
|173.4
|38,765
|119.4
|Exports Total
|16,391
|290.0
|35,145
|282.2
|95,795
|86.2
*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan
[ Summary : May 2021 ]
< Domestic Production >
May 2021･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021
( 287.3% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
May 2021･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since March, 2021
( 307.7% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
May 2021･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021
( 300.2% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
May 2021･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since February, 2021
( 164.6% year-on-year )
< Exports >
May 2021･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021
( 290.0% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
Asia 42,541 units : 298.1% year-on-year
- China 5,608 units : 79.8% year-on-year
- Thailand21,660 units : 455.7% year-on-year
- Indonesia9,698 units : -% year-on-year
< Exports >
- Asia 439 units : 426.2% year-on-year
- North America 6,194 units : 362.2% year-on-year
- Europe 3,045 units : 149.6% year-on-year
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors