Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for May 2019

|May
2019
|Fiscal Year 2019
(19/04-19/05)
|Calendar Year 2019
(19/01-19/05)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|45,851
|95.0
|93,639
|97.0
|255,893
|93.3
|Overseas Production*1
|55,299
|79.2
|109,418
|91.5
|311,916
|97.3
|Total
|101,150
|85.6
|203,057
|94.0
|567,809
|95.5
|Domestic
Sales *2
|Registrations Total
|3,625
|121.8
|6,435
|120.9
|22,897
|103.9
|Minicars Total
|4,323
|122.6
|7,934
|126.9
|26,977
|107.3
|Grand Total
|7,948
|122.3
|14,369
|124.2
|49,874
|105.7
|ExportsTotal
|21,168
|67.4
|49,581
|79.5
|154,184
|84.2
*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan
[ Summary : May 2019 ]
- < Domestic Production >
- May 2019･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2019
- (95.0% year-on-year )
- < Overseas Production >
- May 2019･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in four months since January, 2019
- (79.2% year-on-year )
- < Total Production >
- May 2019･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in two months since March, 2019
- (85.6% year-on-year )
- < Domestic Sales >
- May 2019･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2019
- (122.3% year-on-year )
- < Exports >
- May 2019･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2019
- (67.4% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
- < Overseas Production >
-
- Asia
- ( 54,199 units :
- 79.5% year-on-year )
- < Exports >
-
- Asia
- (467 units :
- 44.9% year-on-year )
- North America
- (8,030 units :
- 55.6% year-on-year )
- Europe
- (4,748 units :
- 56.5% year-on-year )
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors