Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for May 2019

   June 27, 2019

May
2019		 Fiscal Year 2019
(19/04-19/05)		 Calendar Year 2019
(19/01-19/05)
Volume YoY(%) Volume YoY(%) Volume YoY(%)
Production Domestic Production 45,851 95.0 93,639 97.0 255,893 93.3
Overseas Production*1 55,299 79.2 109,418 91.5 311,916 97.3
Total 101,150 85.6 203,057 94.0 567,809 95.5
Domestic
Sales *2		 Registrations Total 3,625 121.8 6,435 120.9 22,897 103.9
Minicars Total 4,323 122.6 7,934 126.9 26,977 107.3
Grand Total 7,948 122.3 14,369 124.2 49,874 105.7
ExportsTotal 21,168 67.4 49,581 79.5 154,184 84.2
*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan
[ Summary : May 2019 ]
< Domestic Production >
May 2019･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2019
(95.0% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
May 2019･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in four months since January, 2019
(79.2% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
May 2019･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in two months since March, 2019
(85.6% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
May 2019･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2019
(122.3% year-on-year )
< Exports >
May 2019･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2019
(67.4% year-on-year )
 Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
  • Asia
  • ( 54,199 units  :
  • 79.5% year-on-year )
< Exports >
  • Asia
  • (467 units  :
  • 44.9% year-on-year )
  • North America
  • (8,030 units  :
  • 55.6% year-on-year )
  • Europe
  • (4,748 units  :
  • 56.5% year-on-year )

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors

