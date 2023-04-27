Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for March 2023 and 2022 fiscal year

March 2023 Fiscal Year 2022

(22/4-23/3) Calendar Year 2023

(23/1-23/3) Volume YoY(%) Volume YoY(%) Volume YoY(%) Production Domestic Production 48,729 124.7 457,253 108.7 130,733 114.4 Overseas Production*1 52,077 105.7 562,114 93.0 145,230 93.8 Total 100,806 114.1 1,019,367 99.5 275,963 102.6 Domestic

Sales*2 Registrations Total 6,262 96.9 47,730 129.4 14,134 90.7 Minicars Total 5,634 107.4 44,383 116.0 14,125 127.0 Grand Total 11,896 101.6 92,113 122.6 28,259 105.8 ExportsTotal 21,603 109.0 224,644 93.0 59,166 104.2

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : March 2023 ]

< Domestic Production >

March 2023･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since December, 2022

( 124.7% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >

March 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 6 months since October, 2022

( 105.7% year-on-year )

< Total Production >

March 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 6 months since October, 2022

( 114.1% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >

March 2023･･･Tenth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May, 2022

( 101.6% year-on-year )

< Exports >

March 2023･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since February, 2023

( 109.0% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >

Asia 51,081 units : 109.1% year-on-year ・China803 units : 20.4% year-on-year ・Thailand26,408 units : 97.0% year-on-year ・Indonesia14,637 units : 145.6% year-on-year

< Exports >

Asia286 units : 36.8% year-on-year North America10,062 units : 145.2% year-on-year Europe1,026 units : 26.3% year-on-year

[ Summary : Fiscal Year 2022 ]

< Domestic Production >

Fiscal Year 2022･･･First consecutive year-on-year increase since fiscal year 2021

( 108.7% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >

Fiscal Year 2022･･･First year-on-year decrease since fiscal year 2020

( 93.0% year-on-year )

< Total Production >

Fiscal Year 2022･･･First year-on-year decrease since fiscal year 2020

( 99.5% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >

Fiscal Year 2022･･･First consecutive year-on-year increase since fiscal year 2021

( 122.6% year-on-year )

< Exports >

Fiscal Year 2022･･･First year-on-year decrease since fiscal year 2020

( 93.0% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >

Asia 542,413 units : 93.6% year-on-year ・China27,020 units : 45.6% year-on-year ・Thailand270,186 units : 87.9% year-on-year ・Indonesia156,365 units : 105.1% year-on-year

< Exports >

Asia5,396 units : 114.5% year-on-year North America103,920 units : 106.8% year-on-year Europe20,959 units : 43.0% year-on-year

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors