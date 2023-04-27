Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for March 2023 and 2022 fiscal year

|March 2023
|Fiscal Year 2022
(22/4-23/3)
|Calendar Year 2023
(23/1-23/3)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|48,729
|124.7
|457,253
|108.7
|130,733
|114.4
|Overseas Production*1
|52,077
|105.7
|562,114
|93.0
|145,230
|93.8
|Total
|100,806
|114.1
|1,019,367
|99.5
|275,963
|102.6
|Domestic
Sales*2
|Registrations Total
|6,262
|96.9
|47,730
|129.4
|14,134
|90.7
|Minicars Total
|5,634
|107.4
|44,383
|116.0
|14,125
|127.0
|Grand Total
|11,896
|101.6
|92,113
|122.6
|28,259
|105.8
|ExportsTotal
|21,603
|109.0
|224,644
|93.0
|59,166
|104.2
*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan
[ Summary : March 2023 ]
< Domestic Production >
March 2023･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since December, 2022
( 124.7% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
March 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 6 months since October, 2022
( 105.7% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
March 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 6 months since October, 2022
( 114.1% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
March 2023･･･Tenth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May, 2022
( 101.6% year-on-year )
< Exports >
March 2023･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since February, 2023
( 109.0% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
Asia 51,081 units : 109.1% year-on-year ・China803 units : 20.4% year-on-year ・Thailand26,408 units : 97.0% year-on-year ・Indonesia14,637 units : 145.6% year-on-year
< Exports >
Asia286 units : 36.8% year-on-year North America10,062 units : 145.2% year-on-year Europe1,026 units : 26.3% year-on-year
[ Summary : Fiscal Year 2022 ]
< Domestic Production >
Fiscal Year 2022･･･First consecutive year-on-year increase since fiscal year 2021
( 108.7% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
Fiscal Year 2022･･･First year-on-year decrease since fiscal year 2020
( 93.0% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
Fiscal Year 2022･･･First year-on-year decrease since fiscal year 2020
( 99.5% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
Fiscal Year 2022･･･First consecutive year-on-year increase since fiscal year 2021
( 122.6% year-on-year )
< Exports >
Fiscal Year 2022･･･First year-on-year decrease since fiscal year 2020
( 93.0% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
Asia 542,413 units : 93.6% year-on-year ・China27,020 units : 45.6% year-on-year ・Thailand270,186 units : 87.9% year-on-year ・Indonesia156,365 units : 105.1% year-on-year
< Exports >
Asia5,396 units : 114.5% year-on-year North America103,920 units : 106.8% year-on-year Europe20,959 units : 43.0% year-on-year
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors