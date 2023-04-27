Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for March 2023 and 2022 fiscal year

Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for March 2023 and 2022 fiscal year

 March 2023Fiscal Year 2022
(22/4-23/3)		Calendar Year 2023
(23/1-23/3)
VolumeYoY(%)VolumeYoY(%)VolumeYoY(%)
ProductionDomestic Production48,729124.7457,253108.7130,733114.4
Overseas Production*152,077105.7562,11493.0145,23093.8
Total100,806114.11,019,36799.5275,963102.6
Domestic
Sales*2		Registrations Total6,26296.947,730129.414,13490.7
Minicars Total5,634107.444,383116.014,125127.0
Grand Total11,896101.692,113122.628,259105.8
ExportsTotal21,603109.0224,64493.059,166104.2

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : March 2023 ]

< Domestic Production >
March 2023･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since December, 2022
( 124.7% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >
March 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 6 months since October, 2022
( 105.7% year-on-year )

< Total Production >
March 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 6 months since October, 2022
( 114.1% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >
March 2023･･･Tenth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May, 2022
( 101.6% year-on-year )

< Exports >
March 2023･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since February, 2023
( 109.0% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >
Asia 51,081 units : 109.1% year-on-year ・China803 units : 20.4% year-on-year ・Thailand26,408 units : 97.0% year-on-year ・Indonesia14,637 units : 145.6% year-on-year

< Exports >
Asia286 units : 36.8% year-on-year North America10,062 units : 145.2% year-on-year Europe1,026 units : 26.3% year-on-year

[ Summary : Fiscal Year 2022 ]

< Domestic Production >
Fiscal Year 2022･･･First consecutive year-on-year increase since fiscal year 2021
( 108.7% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >
Fiscal Year 2022･･･First year-on-year decrease since fiscal year 2020
( 93.0% year-on-year )

< Total Production >
Fiscal Year 2022･･･First year-on-year decrease since fiscal year 2020
( 99.5% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >
Fiscal Year 2022･･･First consecutive year-on-year increase since fiscal year 2021
( 122.6% year-on-year )

< Exports >
Fiscal Year 2022･･･First year-on-year decrease since fiscal year 2020
( 93.0% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >
Asia 542,413 units : 93.6% year-on-year ・China27,020 units : 45.6% year-on-year ・Thailand270,186 units : 87.9% year-on-year ・Indonesia156,365 units : 105.1% year-on-year

< Exports >
Asia5,396 units : 114.5% year-on-year North America103,920 units : 106.8% year-on-year Europe20,959 units : 43.0% year-on-year

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here