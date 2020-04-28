Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for March 2020 and 2019 fiscal year

March

2020 Fiscal Year 2019

(19/04-20/03) Calendar Year 2020

(20/01-20/03) Volume YoY(%) Volume YoY(%) Volume YoY(%) Production Domestic Production 66,307 114.3 620,676 93.9 163,466 100.7 Overseas Production*1 57,927 81.0 716,723 91.8 170,086 84.0 Total 124,234 95.9 1,337,399 92.8 333,552 91.4 Domestic

Sales *2 Registrations Total 4,551 50.4 41,422 88.7 10,954 66.5 Minicars Total 8,028 100.6 53,522 92.6 16,007 84.1 Total 12,579 74.0 94,944 90.9 26,961 75.9 ExportsTotal 36,344 108.9 369,541 86.0 98,632 94.3

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

Summary: March 2020

Domestic Production

March 2020: First monthly year-on-year increase in eight months since July, 2019 (114.3% year-on-year)

Overseas Production

March 2020: Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019 (81.0% year-on-year)

Total Production

March 2020: Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since September, 2019 (95.9% year-on-year)

Domestic Sales

March 2020: Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019 (74.0% year-on-year)

Exports

March 2020: First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since February, 2020 (108.9% year-on-year)

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors