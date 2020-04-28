Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for March 2020 and 2019 fiscal year

|March
2020
|Fiscal Year 2019
(19/04-20/03)
|Calendar Year 2020
(20/01-20/03)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|66,307
|114.3
|620,676
|93.9
|163,466
|100.7
|Overseas Production*1
|57,927
|81.0
|716,723
|91.8
|170,086
|84.0
|Total
|124,234
|95.9
|1,337,399
|92.8
|333,552
|91.4
|Domestic
Sales *2
|Registrations Total
|4,551
|50.4
|41,422
|88.7
|10,954
|66.5
|Minicars Total
|8,028
|100.6
|53,522
|92.6
|16,007
|84.1
|Total
|12,579
|74.0
|94,944
|90.9
|26,961
|75.9
|ExportsTotal
|36,344
|108.9
|369,541
|86.0
|98,632
|94.3
*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan
Summary: March 2020
Domestic Production
March 2020: First monthly year-on-year increase in eight months since July, 2019 (114.3% year-on-year)
Overseas Production
March 2020: Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019 (81.0% year-on-year)
Total Production
March 2020: Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since September, 2019 (95.9% year-on-year)
Domestic Sales
March 2020: Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019 (74.0% year-on-year)
Exports
March 2020: First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since February, 2020 (108.9% year-on-year)
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors