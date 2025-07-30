Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for June 2025 and first half of calendar year 2025

June 2025 Fiscal Year 2024
(24/4-25/6)		 Calendar Year 2025
(25/1-25/6)
Volume
(unit)		 YoY(%) Volume
(unit)		 YoY(%) Volume
(unit)		 YoY(%)
Production Domestic Production 36,555 94.9 113,267 102.9 239,608 100.0
Overseas Production 34,414 112.0 97,395 102.5 198,807 87.1
Total 70,969 102.5 210,662 102.7 438,415 93.7
Domestic
Sales *		 Registrations Total 4,337 140.6 10,989 130.5 25,658 125.4
Minicars Total 6,904 151.5 16,946 119.4 35,474 95.0
Total 11,241 147.1 27,935 123.6 61,132 105.7
Exports Total 19,052 88.0 53,499 92.6 111,497 98.8

[ Summary : June 2025 ]

< Domestic Production >
June 2025 ･････ First monthly year-on-year decrease in 4 months since February, 2025
( 94.9% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >
June 2025 ･････ First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May, 2025
( 112.0% year-on-year )

< Total Production >
June 2025 ･････ Second consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2025
( 102.5% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >
June 2025 ･････ First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May, 2025
( 147.1% year-on-year )

< Exports >
June 2025 ･････ First monthly year-on-year decrease in 2 months since April, 2025
( 88.0% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >

Asia                  33,384 units : 111.6% year-on-year
Thailand          13,791 units : 96.9% year-on-year ･
Indonesia        14,407 units : 145.2% year-on-year

< Exports >
North America      9,841 units : 95.8% year-on-year

[ Summary: First half of calendar year 2025 ( January 2025 – June 2025 ) ]

< Domestic Production >
Calendar Year 2025 ･････ First consecutive year-on-year decrease since calender year 2024
( 100.0% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >
Calendar Year 2025 ･････ Third consecutive year-on-year decrease since calender year 2022
( 87.1% year-on-year )

< Total Production >
Calendar Year 2025 ･････ First consecutive year-on-year decrease since calender year 2024
( 93.7% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >
Calendar Year 2025 ･････ Fourth consecutive year-on-year increase since calender year 2021
( 105.7% year-on-year )

< Exports >
Calendar Year 2025 ･････ First consecutive year-on-year decrease since calender year 2024
( 98.8% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >
Asia              191,898 units : 86.7% year-on-year
Thailand       82,326 units : 67.7% year-on-year
Indonesia      77,925 units : 133.5% year-on-year

< Exports >
North America     61,340 units : 105.7% year-on-year

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/mitsubishi-motors-announces-production-sales-and-export-figures-for-june-2025-and-first-half-of-calendar-year-2025/

