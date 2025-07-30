Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for June 2025 and first half of calendar year 2025

|June 2025
|Fiscal Year 2024
(24/4-25/6)
|Calendar Year 2025
(25/1-25/6)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|36,555
|94.9
|113,267
|102.9
|239,608
|100.0
|Overseas Production
|34,414
|112.0
|97,395
|102.5
|198,807
|87.1
|Total
|70,969
|102.5
|210,662
|102.7
|438,415
|93.7
|Domestic
Sales *
|Registrations Total
|4,337
|140.6
|10,989
|130.5
|25,658
|125.4
|Minicars Total
|6,904
|151.5
|16,946
|119.4
|35,474
|95.0
|Total
|11,241
|147.1
|27,935
|123.6
|61,132
|105.7
|Exports Total
|19,052
|88.0
|53,499
|92.6
|111,497
|98.8
[ Summary : June 2025 ]
< Domestic Production >
June 2025 ･････ First monthly year-on-year decrease in 4 months since February, 2025
( 94.9% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
June 2025 ･････ First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May, 2025
( 112.0% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
June 2025 ･････ Second consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2025
( 102.5% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
June 2025 ･････ First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May, 2025
( 147.1% year-on-year )
< Exports >
June 2025 ･････ First monthly year-on-year decrease in 2 months since April, 2025
( 88.0% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
Asia 33,384 units : 111.6% year-on-year
Thailand 13,791 units : 96.9% year-on-year ･
Indonesia 14,407 units : 145.2% year-on-year
< Exports >
North America 9,841 units : 95.8% year-on-year
[ Summary: First half of calendar year 2025 ( January 2025 – June 2025 ) ]
< Domestic Production >
Calendar Year 2025 ･････ First consecutive year-on-year decrease since calender year 2024
( 100.0% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
Calendar Year 2025 ･････ Third consecutive year-on-year decrease since calender year 2022
( 87.1% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
Calendar Year 2025 ･････ First consecutive year-on-year decrease since calender year 2024
( 93.7% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
Calendar Year 2025 ･････ Fourth consecutive year-on-year increase since calender year 2021
( 105.7% year-on-year )
< Exports >
Calendar Year 2025 ･････ First consecutive year-on-year decrease since calender year 2024
( 98.8% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
Asia 191,898 units : 86.7% year-on-year
Thailand 82,326 units : 67.7% year-on-year
Indonesia 77,925 units : 133.5% year-on-year
< Exports >
North America 61,340 units : 105.7% year-on-year
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors