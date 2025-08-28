Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for July 2025

  July 2025 Fiscal Year 2024
(24/4-25/7)		 Calendar Year 2025
(25/1-25/7)
Volume
(unit)		 YoY(%) Volume
(unit)		 YoY(%) Volume
(unit)		 YoY(%)
Production Domestic Production 40,598 89.3 153,865 99.0 280,206 98.3
Overseas Production 37,974 92.1 135,369 99.4 236,781 87.9
Total 78,572 90.7 289,234 99.2 516,987 93.2
Domestic
Sales *		 Registrations Total 4,608 116.9 15,597 126.1 30,266 124.0
Minicars Total 6,118 107.3 23,064 116.0 41,592 96.6
Total 10,726 111.2 38,661 119.9 71,858 106.5
Exports Total 14,728 71.2 68,227 86.9 126,225 94.5

* Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : July 2025 ]

< Domestic Production>
July 2025 First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since June, 2025
( 89.3% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
July 2025 First monthly year-on-year decrease in 3 months since April, 2025
( 92.1% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
July 2025 First monthly year-on-year decrease in 4 months since March, 2025
( 90.7% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
July 2025 Second consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May, 2025
( 111.2% year-on-year )
< Exports >
July 2025 First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since June, 2025
( 71.2% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Exports >

North America        8,092 units : 74.6% year-on-year

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors

