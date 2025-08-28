Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for July 2025

|July 2025
|Fiscal Year 2024
(24/4-25/7)
|Calendar Year 2025
(25/1-25/7)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|40,598
|89.3
|153,865
|99.0
|280,206
|98.3
|Overseas Production
|37,974
|92.1
|135,369
|99.4
|236,781
|87.9
|Total
|78,572
|90.7
|289,234
|99.2
|516,987
|93.2
|Domestic
Sales *
|Registrations Total
|4,608
|116.9
|15,597
|126.1
|30,266
|124.0
|Minicars Total
|6,118
|107.3
|23,064
|116.0
|41,592
|96.6
|Total
|10,726
|111.2
|38,661
|119.9
|71,858
|106.5
|Exports Total
|14,728
|71.2
|68,227
|86.9
|126,225
|94.5
* Includes imports to Japan
[ Summary : July 2025 ]
|< Domestic Production>
|July 2025
|First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since June, 2025
( 89.3% year-on-year )
|< Overseas Production >
|July 2025
|First monthly year-on-year decrease in 3 months since April, 2025
( 92.1% year-on-year )
|< Total Production >
|July 2025
|First monthly year-on-year decrease in 4 months since March, 2025
( 90.7% year-on-year )
|< Domestic Sales >
|July 2025
|Second consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May, 2025
( 111.2% year-on-year )
|< Exports >
|July 2025
|First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since June, 2025
( 71.2% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Exports >
North America 8,092 units : 74.6% year-on-year
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors