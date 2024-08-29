Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for July 2024

  July 2024 Fiscal Year 2024
(24/4-24/7)		 Calendar Year 2024
(24/1-24/7)
Volume
(unit)		 YoY(%) Volume
(unit)		 YoY(%) Volume
(unit)		 YoY(%)
Production Domestic Production 45,442 105.6 155,476 102.4 285,068 100.9
Overseas Production 41,228 91.7 136,231 82.8 269,357 87.0
Total 86,670 98.5 291,707 92.2 554,425 93.6
Domestic
Sales *		 Registrations Total 3,943 112.1 12,365 86.2 24,407 85.7
Minicars Total 5,703 127.5 19,891 135.0 43,061 149.2
Total 9,646 120.7 32,256 111.0 67,468 117.7
ExportsTotal 20,674 108.6 78,475 107.7 133,524 101.1

* Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : July 2024 ]

< Domestic Production >
July 2024 ･････ First monthly year-on-year increase in 2 months since May, 2024
( 105.6% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >
July 2024 ･････ Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2024
( 91.7% year-on-year )

< Total Production >
July 2024 ･････ Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2024
( 98.5% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >
July 2024 ･････ First monthly year-on-year increase in 2 months since May, 2024
( 120.7% year-on-year )

< Exports >
July 2024 ･････ First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since June, 2024
( 108.6% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >
Asia 39,938 units : 90.5% year-on-year
Thailand 21,230 units : 88.9% year-on-year
Indonesia 12,149 units : 85.3% year-on-year

< Exports >
Asia 90 units : 24.5% year-on-year
North America 10,853 units : 104.4% year-on-year
Europe 29 units : 3.4% year-on-year

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors

