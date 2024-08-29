Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for July 2024

|July 2024
|Fiscal Year 2024
(24/4-24/7)
|Calendar Year 2024
(24/1-24/7)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|45,442
|105.6
|155,476
|102.4
|285,068
|100.9
|Overseas Production
|41,228
|91.7
|136,231
|82.8
|269,357
|87.0
|Total
|86,670
|98.5
|291,707
|92.2
|554,425
|93.6
|Domestic
Sales *
|Registrations Total
|3,943
|112.1
|12,365
|86.2
|24,407
|85.7
|Minicars Total
|5,703
|127.5
|19,891
|135.0
|43,061
|149.2
|Total
|9,646
|120.7
|32,256
|111.0
|67,468
|117.7
|ExportsTotal
|20,674
|108.6
|78,475
|107.7
|133,524
|101.1
* Includes imports to Japan
[ Summary : July 2024 ]
< Domestic Production >
July 2024 ･････ First monthly year-on-year increase in 2 months since May, 2024
( 105.6% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
July 2024 ･････ Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2024
( 91.7% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
July 2024 ･････ Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2024
( 98.5% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
July 2024 ･････ First monthly year-on-year increase in 2 months since May, 2024
( 120.7% year-on-year )
< Exports >
July 2024 ･････ First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since June, 2024
( 108.6% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
Asia 39,938 units : 90.5% year-on-year
Thailand 21,230 units : 88.9% year-on-year
Indonesia 12,149 units : 85.3% year-on-year
< Exports >
Asia 90 units : 24.5% year-on-year
North America 10,853 units : 104.4% year-on-year
Europe 29 units : 3.4% year-on-year
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors