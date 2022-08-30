Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for July 2022

|July 2022
|Fiscal Year 2022
(22/04-22/07)
|Calendar Year 2022
(22/01-22/07)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|43,336
|157.7
|126,760
|107.1
|241,002
|95.8
|Overseas Production*1
|53,026
|117.6
|170,538
|96.9
|325,300
|96.8
|Total
|96,362
|132.8
|297,298
|101.0
|566,302
|96.4
|Domestic
Sales*2
|Registrations Total
|5,255
|281.3
|15,022
|185.1
|30,605
|143.4
|Minicars Total
|3,308
|104.8
|12,018
|103.7
|23,136
|83.9
|Grand Total
|8,563
|170.4
|27,040
|137.2
|53,741
|109.8
|ExportsTotal
|17,580
|83.1
|56,679
|74.1
|113,443
|82.7
[ Summary : July 2022 ]
< Domestic Production >
July 2022･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May, 2022
( 157.7% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
July 2022･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since June, 2022
( 117.6% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
July 2022･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since June, 2022
( 132.8% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
July 2022･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May, 2022
( 170.4% year-on-year )
< Exports >
July 2022･･･FIfth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2022
( 83.1% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
Asia 51,075 units : 119.2% year-on-year
China 2,560 units : 70.5% year-on-year
Thailand 24,375 units : 122.2% year-on-year
Indonesia 15,717 units : 114.6% year-on-year
< Exports >
Asia 470 units : 96.3% year-on-year
North America 6,902 units : 78.9% year-on-year
Europe 2,769 units : 84.8% year-on-year
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors