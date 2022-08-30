Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for July 2022

July 2022Fiscal Year 2022
(22/04-22/07)		Calendar Year 2022
(22/01-22/07)
VolumeYoY(%)VolumeYoY(%)VolumeYoY(%)
ProductionDomestic Production43,336157.7126,760107.1241,00295.8
Overseas Production*153,026117.6170,53896.9325,30096.8
Total96,362132.8297,298101.0566,30296.4
Domestic
Sales*2		Registrations Total5,255281.315,022185.130,605143.4
Minicars Total3,308104.812,018103.723,13683.9
Grand Total8,563170.427,040137.253,741109.8
ExportsTotal17,58083.156,67974.1113,44382.7

[ Summary : July 2022 ]

< Domestic Production >
July 2022･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May, 2022
( 157.7% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
July 2022･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since June, 2022
( 117.6% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
July 2022･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since June, 2022
( 132.8% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
July 2022･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May, 2022
( 170.4% year-on-year )
< Exports >
July 2022･･･FIfth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2022
( 83.1% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >
Asia                 51,075 units : 119.2% year-on-year
China              2,560 units : 70.5% year-on-year
Thailand      24,375 units : 122.2% year-on-year
Indonesia   15,717 units : 114.6% year-on-year

< Exports >
Asia 470 units : 96.3% year-on-year
North America   6,902 units : 78.9% year-on-year
Europe                       2,769 units : 84.8% year-on-year

