Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for January 2025

January 2025 Fiscal Year 2024
(24/4-25/1)		 Calendar Year 2025
(25/1-25/1)
Volume
(unit)		 YoY(%) Volume
(unit)		 YoY(%) Volume
(unit)		 YoY(%)
Production Domestic Production 42,555 98.3 394,579 95.5 42,555 98.3
Overseas Production 32,449 67.7 362,415 85.1 32,449 67.7
Total 75,004 82.2 756,994 90.2 75,004 82.2
Domestic
Sales *		 Registrations Total 4,453 157.8 37,933 109.7 4,453 157.8
Minicars Total 5,783 94.3 56,592 113.5 5,783 94.3
Total 10,236 114.3 94,525 112.0 10,236 114.3
Exports Total 19,365 150.0 198,795 99.7 19,365 150.0

[ Summary : January 2025 ]

< Domestic Production >
January 2025 ･････ Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2024
( 98.3% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >
January 2025 ･････ Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since November, 2024
( 67.7% year-on-year )

< Total Production >
January 2025 ･････ Eleventh consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2024
( 82.2% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >
January 2025 ･････ Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since July, 2024
( 114.3% year-on-year )

< Exports >
January 2025 ･････ First monthly year-on-year increase in 2 months since November, 2024
( 150.0% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >
Asia   31,360 units : 67.4% year-on-year
Thailand   15,031 units : 61.6% year-on-year
Indonesia    11,250 units : 77.4% year-on-year

< Exports >
Asia    8 units : 3.8% year-on-year
North America    11,479 units : 242.0% year-on-year
Europe    1,019 units : 360.1% year-on-year

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/mitsubishi-motors-announces-production-sales-and-export-figures-for-january-2025/

