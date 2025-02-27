Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for January 2025

|January 2025
|Fiscal Year 2024
(24/4-25/1)
|Calendar Year 2025
(25/1-25/1)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|42,555
|98.3
|394,579
|95.5
|42,555
|98.3
|Overseas Production
|32,449
|67.7
|362,415
|85.1
|32,449
|67.7
|Total
|75,004
|82.2
|756,994
|90.2
|75,004
|82.2
|Domestic
Sales *
|Registrations Total
|4,453
|157.8
|37,933
|109.7
|4,453
|157.8
|Minicars Total
|5,783
|94.3
|56,592
|113.5
|5,783
|94.3
|Total
|10,236
|114.3
|94,525
|112.0
|10,236
|114.3
|Exports Total
|19,365
|150.0
|198,795
|99.7
|19,365
|150.0
[ Summary : January 2025 ]
< Domestic Production >
January 2025 ･････ Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2024
( 98.3% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
January 2025 ･････ Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since November, 2024
( 67.7% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
January 2025 ･････ Eleventh consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2024
( 82.2% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
January 2025 ･････ Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since July, 2024
( 114.3% year-on-year )
< Exports >
January 2025 ･････ First monthly year-on-year increase in 2 months since November, 2024
( 150.0% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
Asia 31,360 units : 67.4% year-on-year
Thailand 15,031 units : 61.6% year-on-year
Indonesia 11,250 units : 77.4% year-on-year
< Exports >
Asia 8 units : 3.8% year-on-year
North America 11,479 units : 242.0% year-on-year
Europe 1,019 units : 360.1% year-on-year
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors