Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for February 2025

|February 2025
|Fiscal Year 2024
(24/4-25/2)
|Calendar Year 2025
(25/1-25/2)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|42,690
|93.9
|437,269
|95.3
|85,245
|96.0
|Overseas Production
|36,312
|86.5
|398,727
|85.2
|68,761
|76.5
|Total
|79,002
|90.4
|835,996
|90.2
|154,006
|86.2
|Domestic
Sales *
|Registrations Total
|4,388
|115.0
|42,321
|110.3
|8,841
|133.2
|Minicars Total
|5,953
|80.9
|62,545
|109.3
|11,736
|87.0
|Total
|10,341
|92.5
|104,866
|109.7
|20,577
|102.2
|Exports Total
|22,136
|105.0
|220,931
|100.2
|41,501
|122.1
* Includes imports to Japan
[ Summary : February 2025 ]
< Domestic Production >
February 2025 ･････ Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2024
( 93.9% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
February 2025 ･････ Third consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since November, 2024
( 86.5% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
February 2025 ･････ Twelfth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2024
( 90.4% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
February 2025 ･････ First monthly year-on-year decrease in 8 months since June, 2024
( 92.5% year-on-year )
< Exports >
February 2025 ･････ First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since January, 2025
( 105.0% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
Asia 35,109 units : 87.0% year-on-year
Thailand 13,559 units : 56.4% year-on-year
Indonesia 16,646 units : 166.9% year-on-year
< Exports >
Asia 84 units : 26.3% year-on-year
North America 12,631 units : 115.9% year-on-year
Europe 2,486 units : 528.9% year-on-year
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors