Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for February 2025

February 2025 Fiscal Year 2024
(24/4-25/2)		 Calendar Year 2025
(25/1-25/2)
Volume
(unit)		 YoY(%) Volume
(unit)		 YoY(%) Volume
(unit)		 YoY(%)
Production Domestic Production 42,690 93.9 437,269 95.3 85,245 96.0
Overseas Production 36,312 86.5 398,727 85.2 68,761 76.5
Total 79,002 90.4 835,996 90.2 154,006 86.2
Domestic
Sales *		 Registrations Total 4,388 115.0 42,321 110.3 8,841 133.2
Minicars Total 5,953 80.9 62,545 109.3 11,736 87.0
Total 10,341 92.5 104,866 109.7 20,577 102.2
Exports Total 22,136 105.0 220,931 100.2 41,501 122.1

* Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : February 2025 ]

< Domestic Production >
February 2025 ･････ Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2024
( 93.9% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >
February 2025 ･････ Third consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since November, 2024
( 86.5% year-on-year )

< Total Production >
February 2025 ･････ Twelfth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2024
( 90.4% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >
February 2025 ･････ First monthly year-on-year decrease in 8 months since June, 2024
( 92.5% year-on-year )

< Exports >
February 2025 ･････ First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since January, 2025
( 105.0% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >

Asia            35,109 units : 87.0% year-on-year
Thailand   13,559 units : 56.4% year-on-year
Indonesia 16,646 units : 166.9% year-on-year

< Exports >
Asia                            84 units : 26.3% year-on-year
North America  12,631 units : 115.9% year-on-year
Europe                 2,486 units : 528.9% year-on-year

