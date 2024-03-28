Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for February 2024

February 2024 Fiscal Year 2024

(23/4-24/2) Calendar Year 2024

(24/1-24/2) Volume

(unit) YoY(%) Volume

(unit) YoY(%) Volume

(unit) YoY(%) Production Domestic Production 45,465 104.9 458,656 112.3 88,751 108.2 Overseas Production*1 41,768 89.0 467,640 91.7 89,510 96.1 Total 87,233 96.6 926,296 100.8 178,261 101.8 Domestic

Sales *2 Registrations Total 3,816 100.8 38,381 92.6 6,638 84.3 Minicars Total 7,361 164.6 57,227 147.7 13,491 158.9 Total 11,177 135.4 95,608 119.2 20,129 123.0 ExportsTotal 21,081 98.4 220,410 108.6 33,995 90.5

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : February 2024 ]

< Domestic Production >

February 2024 ・・・・・ First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since January, 2024

( 104.9% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >

February 2024 ・・・・・ First monthly year-on-year decrease in 2months since December, 2023

( 89.0% year-on-year )

< Total Production >

February 2024 ・・・・・ First monthly year-on-year decrease in 2months since December, 2023

( 96.6% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >

February 2024 ・・・・・ Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since August, 2023

( 135.4% year-on-year )

< Exports >

February 2024 ・・・・・ First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since January, 2024

( 98.4% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >

Asia( 40,152 units : 87.3% year-on-year China( 0 units : 0.0% year-on-year ) Thailamd( 24,052 units : 98.3% year-on-year ) Indonesia( 9,774 units : 72.7% year-on-year )



< Exports >

Asia( 320 units : 117.6% year-on-year )

North America( 10,895 units : 85.8% year-on-year )

Europe( 470 units : 22.6% year-on-year )

