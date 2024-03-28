Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for February 2024

February 2024Fiscal Year 2024
(23/4-24/2)		Calendar Year 2024
(24/1-24/2)
Volume
(unit)		YoY(%)Volume
(unit)		YoY(%)Volume
(unit)		YoY(%)
ProductionDomestic Production45,465104.9458,656112.388,751108.2
Overseas Production*141,76889.0467,64091.789,51096.1
Total87,23396.6926,296100.8178,261101.8
Domestic
Sales *2		Registrations Total3,816100.838,38192.66,63884.3
Minicars Total7,361164.657,227147.713,491158.9
Total11,177135.495,608119.220,129123.0
ExportsTotal21,08198.4220,410108.633,99590.5

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : February 2024 ]

< Domestic Production >
February 2024 ・・・・・ First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since January, 2024
( 104.9% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >
February 2024 ・・・・・ First monthly year-on-year decrease in 2months since December, 2023
( 89.0% year-on-year )

< Total Production >
February 2024 ・・・・・ First monthly year-on-year decrease in 2months since December, 2023
( 96.6% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >
February 2024 ・・・・・ Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since August, 2023
( 135.4% year-on-year )

< Exports >
February 2024 ・・・・・ First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since January, 2024
( 98.4% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >

  • Asia( 40,152 units : 87.3% year-on-year
    • China( 0 units : 0.0% year-on-year )
    • Thailamd( 24,052 units : 98.3% year-on-year )
    • Indonesia( 9,774 units : 72.7% year-on-year )

< Exports >

  • Asia( 320 units : 117.6% year-on-year )
  • North America( 10,895 units : 85.8% year-on-year )
  • Europe( 470 units : 22.6% year-on-year )

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors

