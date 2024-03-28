Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for February 2024

|February 2024
|Fiscal Year 2024
(23/4-24/2)
|Calendar Year 2024
(24/1-24/2)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|45,465
|104.9
|458,656
|112.3
|88,751
|108.2
|Overseas Production*1
|41,768
|89.0
|467,640
|91.7
|89,510
|96.1
|Total
|87,233
|96.6
|926,296
|100.8
|178,261
|101.8
|Domestic
Sales *2
|Registrations Total
|3,816
|100.8
|38,381
|92.6
|6,638
|84.3
|Minicars Total
|7,361
|164.6
|57,227
|147.7
|13,491
|158.9
|Total
|11,177
|135.4
|95,608
|119.2
|20,129
|123.0
|ExportsTotal
|21,081
|98.4
|220,410
|108.6
|33,995
|90.5
*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan
[ Summary : February 2024 ]
< Domestic Production >
February 2024 ・・・・・ First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since January, 2024
( 104.9% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
February 2024 ・・・・・ First monthly year-on-year decrease in 2months since December, 2023
( 89.0% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
February 2024 ・・・・・ First monthly year-on-year decrease in 2months since December, 2023
( 96.6% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
February 2024 ・・・・・ Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since August, 2023
( 135.4% year-on-year )
< Exports >
February 2024 ・・・・・ First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since January, 2024
( 98.4% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
- Asia( 40,152 units : 87.3% year-on-year
- China( 0 units : 0.0% year-on-year )
- Thailamd( 24,052 units : 98.3% year-on-year )
- Indonesia( 9,774 units : 72.7% year-on-year )
< Exports >
- Asia( 320 units : 117.6% year-on-year )
- North America( 10,895 units : 85.8% year-on-year )
- Europe( 470 units : 22.6% year-on-year )
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors