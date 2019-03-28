Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for February 2019

First monthly year-on-year decrease in thirteen months since January, 2018

   March 28, 2019
February
2019		 Fiscal Year 2018
(18/04-19/02)		 Calendar Year 2019
(19/01-19/02)
Volume YoY(%) Volume YoY(%) Volume YoY(%)
Production Domestic Production 52,009 86.5 602,844 115.9 104,218 96.2
Overseas Production*1 64,639 103.6 708,811 116.0 130,962 100.2
Total 116,648 95.2 1,311,655 115.9 235,180 98.4
Domestic
Sales *2		 Registrations Total 4,058 112.3 37,653 121.0 7,441 107.7
Minicars Total 5,946 102.9 49,843 103.9 11,064 108.4
Grand Total 10,004 106.5 87,496 110.7 18,505 108.1
ExportsTotal 35,621 84.8 396,233 117.5 71,221 97.1

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan

Summary : February 2019

Domestic Production

  • February 2019 First monthly year-on-year decrease in thirteen months since January, 2018 (86.5% year-on-year)

Overseas Production

  • February 2019 First monthly year-on-year increase in two months since December, 2018 (103.6% year-on-year)

Total Production

  • February 2019 First monthly year-on-year decrease in twenty two months since April, 2017 (95.2% year-on-year)

Domestic Sales

  • February 2019 Thirteenth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since January, 2018 (106.5% year-on-year)

Exports

  • February 2019 First monthly year-on-year decrease in sixteen months since October, 2017 (84.8% year-on-year)

Supplemental Information

Overseas Production

  • Asia (62,824 units : 103.7% year-on-year)

Exports

  • Asia (1,563 units : 161.0% year-on-year)
  • North America (8,062 units : 59.2% year-on-year)
  • Europe (13,936 units : 98.3% year-on-year)

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors

Close
Close