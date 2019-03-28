Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for February 2019

|February
2019
|Fiscal Year 2018
(18/04-19/02)
|Calendar Year 2019
(19/01-19/02)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|52,009
|86.5
|602,844
|115.9
|104,218
|96.2
|Overseas Production*1
|64,639
|103.6
|708,811
|116.0
|130,962
|100.2
|Total
|116,648
|95.2
|1,311,655
|115.9
|235,180
|98.4
|Domestic
Sales *2
|Registrations Total
|4,058
|112.3
|37,653
|121.0
|7,441
|107.7
|Minicars Total
|5,946
|102.9
|49,843
|103.9
|11,064
|108.4
|Grand Total
|10,004
|106.5
|87,496
|110.7
|18,505
|108.1
|ExportsTotal
|35,621
|84.8
|396,233
|117.5
|71,221
|97.1
*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan
Summary : February 2019
Domestic Production
- February 2019 First monthly year-on-year decrease in thirteen months since January, 2018 (86.5% year-on-year)
Overseas Production
- February 2019 First monthly year-on-year increase in two months since December, 2018 (103.6% year-on-year)
Total Production
- February 2019 First monthly year-on-year decrease in twenty two months since April, 2017 (95.2% year-on-year)
Domestic Sales
- February 2019 Thirteenth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since January, 2018 (106.5% year-on-year)
Exports
- February 2019 First monthly year-on-year decrease in sixteen months since October, 2017 (84.8% year-on-year)
Supplemental Information
Overseas Production
- Asia (62,824 units : 103.7% year-on-year)
Exports
- Asia (1,563 units : 161.0% year-on-year)
- North America (8,062 units : 59.2% year-on-year)
- Europe (13,936 units : 98.3% year-on-year)
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors