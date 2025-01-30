Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for December 2024 and calendar year 2024

December 2024 Fiscal Year 2024
(24/4-24/12)		 Calendar Year 2024
(24/1-24/12)
Volume
(unit)		 YoY(%) Volume
(unit)		 YoY(%) Volume
(unit)		 YoY(%)
Production Domestic Production 39,038 93.8 352,024 95.2 481,616 96.2
Overseas Production 33,080 98.2 329,966 87.3 463,092 88.5
Total 72,118 95.8 681,990 91.2 944,708 92.3
Domestic
Sales *		 Registrations Total 4,356 142.2 33,480 105.5 45,522 99.2
Minicars Total 5,612 99.1 50,809 116.2 73,979 127.9
Total 9,968 114.2 84,289 111.7 119,501 115.2
Exports Total 22,065 71.1 179,430 96.3 234,479 95.5

* Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : December 2024 ]

< Domestic Production >
December 2024 ･････ Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2024
( 93.8% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >
December 2024 ･････ First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since November, 2024
( 98.2% year-on-year )

< Total Production >
December 2024 ･････ Tenth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2024
( 95.8% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >
December 2024 ･････ Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since July, 2024
( 114.2% year-on-year )

< Exports >
December 2024 ･････ First monthly year-on-year decrease in 2 months since October, 2024
( 71.1% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >
Asia32,206 units : 99.4% year-on-year ･Thailand15,976 units : 88.7% year-on-year ･Indonesia11,681 units : 133.8% year-on-year

< Exports >
Asia0 units : — % year-on-year North America7,766 units : 39.3% year-on-year Europe1,093 units : 177.4% year-on-year

[ Summary : Calendar Year 2024 ( January 2024 – December 2024 ) ]

< Domestic Production >
Calendar Year 2024 ･････ First year-on-year decrease since calender year 2020
( 96.2% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >
Calendar Year 2024 ･････ Second consecutive year-on-year decrease since calender year 2022
( 88.5% year-on-year )

< Total Production >
Calendar Year 2024 ･････ First year-on-year decrease since calender year 2022
( 92.3% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >
Calendar Year 2024 ･････ Third consecutive year-on-year increase since calendar year 2021
( 115.2% year-on-year )

< Exports >
Calendar Year 2024 ･････ First year-on-year decrease since calender year 2022
( 95.5% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >
Asia450,399 units : 88.0% year-on-year ･Thailand234,335 units : 85.3% year-on-year ･Indonesia137,197 units : 89.2% year-on-year

< Exports >
Asia1,628 units : 65.1% year-on-year North America109,107 units : 92.3% year-on-year Europe2,929 units : 19.4% year-on-year

