Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for December 2024 and calendar year 2024

|December 2024
|Fiscal Year 2024
(24/4-24/12)
|Calendar Year 2024
(24/1-24/12)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|39,038
|93.8
|352,024
|95.2
|481,616
|96.2
|Overseas Production
|33,080
|98.2
|329,966
|87.3
|463,092
|88.5
|Total
|72,118
|95.8
|681,990
|91.2
|944,708
|92.3
|Domestic
Sales *
|Registrations Total
|4,356
|142.2
|33,480
|105.5
|45,522
|99.2
|Minicars Total
|5,612
|99.1
|50,809
|116.2
|73,979
|127.9
|Total
|9,968
|114.2
|84,289
|111.7
|119,501
|115.2
|Exports Total
|22,065
|71.1
|179,430
|96.3
|234,479
|95.5
* Includes imports to Japan
[ Summary : December 2024 ]
< Domestic Production >
December 2024 ･････ Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2024
( 93.8% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
December 2024 ･････ First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since November, 2024
( 98.2% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
December 2024 ･････ Tenth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2024
( 95.8% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
December 2024 ･････ Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since July, 2024
( 114.2% year-on-year )
< Exports >
December 2024 ･････ First monthly year-on-year decrease in 2 months since October, 2024
( 71.1% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
Asia32,206 units : 99.4% year-on-year ･Thailand15,976 units : 88.7% year-on-year ･Indonesia11,681 units : 133.8% year-on-year
< Exports >
Asia0 units : — % year-on-year North America7,766 units : 39.3% year-on-year Europe1,093 units : 177.4% year-on-year
[ Summary : Calendar Year 2024 ( January 2024 – December 2024 ) ]
< Domestic Production >
Calendar Year 2024 ･････ First year-on-year decrease since calender year 2020
( 96.2% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
Calendar Year 2024 ･････ Second consecutive year-on-year decrease since calender year 2022
( 88.5% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
Calendar Year 2024 ･････ First year-on-year decrease since calender year 2022
( 92.3% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
Calendar Year 2024 ･････ Third consecutive year-on-year increase since calendar year 2021
( 115.2% year-on-year )
< Exports >
Calendar Year 2024 ･････ First year-on-year decrease since calender year 2022
( 95.5% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
Asia450,399 units : 88.0% year-on-year ･Thailand234,335 units : 85.3% year-on-year ･Indonesia137,197 units : 89.2% year-on-year
< Exports >
Asia1,628 units : 65.1% year-on-year North America109,107 units : 92.3% year-on-year Europe2,929 units : 19.4% year-on-year
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors