Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for December 2019 and calendar year 2019

Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2019

   January 30, 2020

Summary: December 2019

Domestic Production

December 2019 – Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2019 (90.9% year-on-year)

Overseas Production

December 2019 – Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019 (83.4% year-on-year)

Total Production

December 2019 – Third consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since September, 2019 (86.7% year-on-year)

Domestic Sales

December 2019 – Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019 (81.3% year-on-year)

Exports

December 2019 – Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2019 (74.7% year-on-year)

