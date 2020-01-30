Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for December 2019 and calendar year 2019

Summary: December 2019
Domestic Production
December 2019 – Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2019 (90.9% year-on-year)
Overseas Production
December 2019 – Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019 (83.4% year-on-year)
Total Production
December 2019 – Third consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since September, 2019 (86.7% year-on-year)
Domestic Sales
December 2019 – Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019 (81.3% year-on-year)
Exports
December 2019 – Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2019 (74.7% year-on-year)
Please click here to view the full press release.
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors