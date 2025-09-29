Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for August 2025

August 2025

 Fiscal Year 2024
(24/4-25/8)		 Calendar Year 2025
(25/1-25/8)
Volume
(unit)		 YoY(%) Volume
(unit)		 YoY(%) Volume
(unit)

YoY(%)
Production Domestic Production

25,628

 85.4 179,493 96.8 305,834

97.1
Overseas Production

33,744

 92.2 169,113 97.8 270,525

88.4

Total

59,372

 89.1 348,606 97.3 576,359

92.8
Domestic
Sales *		 Registrations Total

3,881

 107.6 19,478 121.9 34,147

121.9
Minicars Total

4,215

 77.4 27,279 107.7 45,807

94.4

Total

8,096

 89.4 46,757 113.2 79,954

104.5

Exports Total

16,075

 86.2 84,302 86.8 142,300

93.5

* Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : August 2025 ]

< Domestic Production >
August 2025 ･････ Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since June, 2025
( 85.4% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >
August 2025 ･････ First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since July, 2025
( 92.2% year-on-year )

< Total Production >
August 2025 ･････ First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since July, 2025
( 89.1% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >
August 2025 ･････ First monthly year-on-year decrease in 4 months since April, 2025
( 89.4% year-on-year )

< Exports >
August 2025 ･････ Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since June, 2025
( 86.2% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Exports >
North America 9,063 units : 99.5% year-on-year

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/mitsubishi-motors-announces-production-sales-and-export-figures-for-august-2025/

