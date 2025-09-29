Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for August 2025

|
August 2025
|Fiscal Year 2024
(24/4-25/8)
|Calendar Year 2025
(25/1-25/8)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Volume
(unit)
|
YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|
25,628
|85.4
|179,493
|96.8
|305,834
|
97.1
|Overseas Production
|
33,744
|92.2
|169,113
|97.8
|270,525
|
88.4
|
Total
|
59,372
|89.1
|348,606
|97.3
|576,359
|
92.8
|Domestic
Sales *
|Registrations Total
|
3,881
|107.6
|19,478
|121.9
|34,147
|
121.9
|Minicars Total
|
4,215
|77.4
|27,279
|107.7
|45,807
|
94.4
|
Total
|
8,096
|89.4
|46,757
|113.2
|79,954
|
104.5
|
Exports Total
|
16,075
|86.2
|84,302
|86.8
|142,300
|
93.5
* Includes imports to Japan
[ Summary : August 2025 ]
< Domestic Production >
August 2025 ･････ Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since June, 2025
( 85.4% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
August 2025 ･････ First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since July, 2025
( 92.2% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
August 2025 ･････ First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since July, 2025
( 89.1% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
August 2025 ･････ First monthly year-on-year decrease in 4 months since April, 2025
( 89.4% year-on-year )
< Exports >
August 2025 ･････ Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since June, 2025
( 86.2% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Exports >
North America 9,063 units : 99.5% year-on-year
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors