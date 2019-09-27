Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for August 2019

|August
2019
|Fiscal Year 2019
(19/04~19/08)
|Calendar Year 2019
(19/01~19/08)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|39,488
|85.0
|245,542
|97.1
|407,796
|94.7
|Overseas Production*
|58,816
|121.4
|290,886
|99.2
|493,384
|99.8
|Total
|98,304
|103.6
|536,428
|98.2
|901,180
|97.5
|Domestic
Sales *
|Registrations Total
|3,046
|92.9
|17,110
|107.6
|33,572
|103.0
|Minicars Total
|4,719
|131.1
|21,461
|105.4
|40,504
|103.2
|Grand Total
|7,765
|112.9
|38,571
|106.4
|74,076
|103.1
|ExportsTotal
|26,717
|79.5
|141,045
|83.3
|245,648
|84.7
*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan
Summary: August 2019
Domestic Production
- August 2019 … First monthly year-on-year decrease in two months since June, 2019 (85.0% year-on-year )
Overseas Production
- August 2019 … First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since July, 2019 ( 121.4% year-on-year )
Total Production
- August 2019 … First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since July, 2019 ( 103.6% year-on-year )
Domestic Sales
- August 2019 … First monthly year-on-year increase in three months since May, 2019 ( 112.9% year-on-year )
Exports
- August 2019 … First monthly year-on-year decrease in two months since June, 2019 (79.5% year-on-year )
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors