Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for August 2019

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

Summary: August 2019

Domestic Production

August 2019 … First monthly year-on-year decrease in two months since June, 2019 (85.0% year-on-year )

Overseas Production

August 2019 … First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since July, 2019 ( 121.4% year-on-year )

Total Production

August 2019 … First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since July, 2019 ( 103.6% year-on-year )

Domestic Sales

August 2019 … First monthly year-on-year increase in three months since May, 2019 ( 112.9% year-on-year )

Exports

August 2019 … First monthly year-on-year decrease in two months since June, 2019 (79.5% year-on-year )

