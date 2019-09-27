Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for August 2019

First monthly year-on-year decrease in two months since June, 2019

   September 27, 2019
August
2019		 Fiscal Year 2019
(19/04~19/08)		 Calendar Year 2019
(19/01~19/08)
Volume YoY(%) Volume YoY(%) Volume YoY(%)
Production Domestic Production 39,488 85.0 245,542 97.1 407,796 94.7
Overseas Production* 58,816 121.4 290,886 99.2 493,384 99.8
Total 98,304 103.6 536,428 98.2 901,180 97.5
Domestic
Sales *		 Registrations Total 3,046 92.9 17,110 107.6 33,572 103.0
Minicars Total 4,719 131.1 21,461 105.4 40,504 103.2
Grand Total 7,765 112.9 38,571 106.4 74,076 103.1
ExportsTotal 26,717 79.5 141,045 83.3 245,648 84.7

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan

Summary: August 2019

Domestic Production

  • August 2019 … First monthly year-on-year decrease in two months since June, 2019 (85.0% year-on-year )

Overseas Production

  • August 2019 … First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since July, 2019 ( 121.4% year-on-year )

Total Production

  • August 2019 … First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since July, 2019 ( 103.6% year-on-year )

Domestic Sales

  • August 2019 … First monthly year-on-year increase in three months since May, 2019 ( 112.9% year-on-year )

Exports

  • August 2019 … First monthly year-on-year decrease in two months since June, 2019 (79.5% year-on-year )

