Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for April 2025

  April 2025 Fiscal Year 2024
(25/4-25/4)		 Calendar Year 2025
(25/1-25/4)
Volume
(unit)		 YoY(%) Volume
(unit)		 YoY(%) Volume
(unit)		 YoY(%)
Production Domestic Production 37,500 110.0 37,500 110.0 163,841 100.1
Overseas Production 26,843 91.0 26,843 91.0 128,255 78.9
Total 64,343 101.2 64,343 101.2 292,096 89.5
Domestic Sales * Registrations Total 3,210 121.6 3,210 121.6 17,879 121.8
Minicars Total 4,922 88.3 4,922 88.3 23,450 81.6
Total 8,132 99.0 8,132 99.0 41,329 95.2
Exports Total 15,315 81.3 15,315 81.3 73,313 99.2

[ Summary : April 2025 ]

< Domestic Production >
April 2025 ･････ First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since March, 2025
( 110.0% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
April 2025 ･････ Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since November, 2024
( 91.0% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
April 2025 ･････ First monthly year-on-year increase in 15 months since January, 2024
( 101.2% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
April 2025 ･････ Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2025
( 99.0% year-on-year )
< Exports >
April 2025 ･････ First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since March, 2025
( 81.3% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >
Asia           25,633 units  :   90.0% year-on-year
Thailand   10,953 units  :   73.2% year-on-year
Indonesia   9,453 units  :  126.1% year-on-year
< Exports >
North America 10,079 units  : 100.8% year-on-year
Europe                    436 units  : 332.8% year-on-year

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/mitsubishi-motors-announces-production-sales-and-export-figures-for-april-2025/

