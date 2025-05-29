Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for April 2025

|April 2025
|Fiscal Year 2024
(25/4-25/4)
|Calendar Year 2025
(25/1-25/4)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|37,500
|110.0
|37,500
|110.0
|163,841
|100.1
|Overseas Production
|26,843
|91.0
|26,843
|91.0
|128,255
|78.9
|Total
|64,343
|101.2
|64,343
|101.2
|292,096
|89.5
|Domestic Sales *
|Registrations Total
|3,210
|121.6
|3,210
|121.6
|17,879
|121.8
|Minicars Total
|4,922
|88.3
|4,922
|88.3
|23,450
|81.6
|Total
|8,132
|99.0
|8,132
|99.0
|41,329
|95.2
|Exports Total
|15,315
|81.3
|15,315
|81.3
|73,313
|99.2
[ Summary : April 2025 ]
< Domestic Production >
April 2025 ･････ First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since March, 2025
( 110.0% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
April 2025 ･････ Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since November, 2024
( 91.0% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
April 2025 ･････ First monthly year-on-year increase in 15 months since January, 2024
( 101.2% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
April 2025 ･････ Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2025
( 99.0% year-on-year )
< Exports >
April 2025 ･････ First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since March, 2025
( 81.3% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
Asia 25,633 units : 90.0% year-on-year
Thailand 10,953 units : 73.2% year-on-year
Indonesia 9,453 units : 126.1% year-on-year
< Exports >
North America 10,079 units : 100.8% year-on-year
Europe 436 units : 332.8% year-on-year
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors