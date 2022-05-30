Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for April 2022

|April
2022
|Fiscal Year 2022
(22/04-22/04)
|Calendar Year 2022
(22/01-22/04)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|23,240
|66.2
|23,240
|66.2
|137,482
|81.7
|Overseas Production*1
|30,223
|70.6
|30,223
|70.6
|184,985
|91.2
|Total
|53,463
|68.6
|53,463
|68.6
|322,467
|86.9
|Domestic
Sales*2
|Registrations Total
|2,089
|87.1
|2,089
|87.1
|17,672
|113.1
|Minicars Total
|2,424
|93.1
|2,424
|93.1
|13,542
|72.8
|Grand Total
|4,513
|90.2
|4,513
|90.2
|31,214
|91.2
|ExportsTotal
|12,860
|68.6
|12,860
|68.6
|69,624
|87.7
*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan
Summary : April 2022
Domestic Production
April 2022･･･Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since December, 2021
( 66.2% year-on-year )
Overseas Production
April 2022･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since March, 2022
( 70.6% year-on-year )
Total Production
April 2022･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since March, 2022
( 68.6% year-on-year )
Domestic Sales
April 2022･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2022
( 90.2% year-on-year )
Exports
April 2022･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2022
( 68.6% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
Overseas Production
Asia 28,903 units : 68.8% year-on-year
China 1,724 units : 27.8% year-on-year
Thailand 12,414 units : 72.5% year-on-year
Indonesia 9,242 units : 67.8% year-on-year
Exports
Asia 728 units : 115.0% year-on-year
North America 5,151 units : 85.2% year-on-year
Europe 1,086 units : 22.7% year-on-year
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors