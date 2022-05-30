Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for April 2022

Production, sales and export figures for April 2022.

April
2022		Fiscal Year 2022
(22/04-22/04)		Calendar Year 2022
(22/01-22/04)
VolumeYoY(%)VolumeYoY(%)VolumeYoY(%)
ProductionDomestic Production23,24066.223,24066.2137,48281.7
Overseas Production*130,22370.630,22370.6184,98591.2
Total53,46368.653,46368.6322,46786.9
Domestic
Sales*2		Registrations Total2,08987.12,08987.117,672113.1
Minicars Total2,42493.12,42493.113,54272.8
Grand Total4,51390.24,51390.231,21491.2
ExportsTotal12,86068.612,86068.669,62487.7

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan

Summary : April 2022

Domestic Production
April 2022･･･Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since December, 2021
( 66.2% year-on-year )

Overseas Production
April 2022･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since March, 2022
( 70.6% year-on-year )

Total Production
April 2022･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since March, 2022
( 68.6% year-on-year )

Domestic Sales
April 2022･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2022
( 90.2% year-on-year )

Exports
April 2022･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2022
( 68.6% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information
Overseas Production
Asia 28,903 units : 68.8% year-on-year
China 1,724 units : 27.8% year-on-year
Thailand 12,414 units : 72.5% year-on-year
Indonesia 9,242 units : 67.8% year-on-year

Exports
Asia 728 units : 115.0% year-on-year
North America 5,151 units : 85.2% year-on-year
Europe 1,086 units : 22.7% year-on-year

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors

