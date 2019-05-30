Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for April 2019

Summary : April 2019
Domestic Production
April 2019･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2019 (99.0% year-on-year)
Overseas Production
April 2019･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since February, 2019 (108.8% year-on-year)
Total Production
April 2019･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in three months since January, 2019 (104.0% year-on-year)
Domestic Sales
April 2019･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in two months since February, 2019 (126.6% year-on-year)
Exports
April 2019･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2019 (91.7% year-on-year)
Supplemental Information
Overseas Production
Asia (52,551 units : 108.2% year-on-year)
Exports
Asia (909 units : 115.9% year-on-year) North America (9,043 units : 89.4% year-on-year) Europe (10,400 units : 103.4% year-on-year)
Please click here to view the full press release.
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors