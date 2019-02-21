Mitsubishi Motors announces lineup at 89th Geneva Motor Show

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) will be exhibiting at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show, March 5th-17th, under the company’s global tagline “Drive your Ambition.”

The MITSUBISHI ENGELBERG TOURER and the 2020 Mitsubishi ASX compact SUV will make their global debuts at the show. The new Mitsubishi L200 one-tonne pick-up will have its first showing in Europe.

In addition, MMC will demonstrate a new service called “DENDO DRIVE HOUSE (DDH)” which offers ways to reduce climate change and support higher demand for energy.

This energy ecosystem allows owners to generate, store and share energy automatically between the car and the house. The package, called Dendo as it translates to “electric” in Japanese, is a system composed of solar panels, a bi-directional charger using Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) technology, a home storage battery and Mitsubishi PHEV.

Overview of MMC Exhibition:

The MMC show lineup will include the MITSUBISHI ENGELBERG TOURER, the 2020 Mitsubishi ASX compact SUV and the Europe-market 2020 Mitsubishi L200 one-tonne pick-up truck.

L200 one-tonne pick-up (Europe-market model):

Under the ‘Engineered Beyond Tough’ philosophy that has created successive generations of Mitsubishi pick-up trucks, the new L200 has been developed to an Ultimate Sport Utility Truck concept. Features include: a powerful design incorporating a new generation of MMC’s DYNAMIC SHIELD front styling; a 4WD system that delivers improved all-terrain performance and the use of advanced active safety technologies. The Mitsubishi L200’s renowned durability and reliability for business use is complemented by improvements in comfort and ride for private customers.

The new Mitsubishi L200 uses a newly-developed 2.2L turbodiesel engine fitted to 6-speed automatic or manual transmissions to deliver powerful and smooth acceleration and quieter performance. The engine employs the AdBlue® aqueous urea-SCR system to remove NOx emissions from the exhaust gas and is EURO 6d-TEMP compliant.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors