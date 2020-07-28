Mitsubishi Motors announces large-scale investment in Mizushima Plant to manufacture new electric Kei-cars

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) today announced that it will invest for production of new electric Kei-cars at Mizushima Plant in Kurashiki city, Okayama Prefecture starting from August 2020. This investment will be approximately JPY 8 billion.

MMC is considering of developing the new electric Kei-car jointly with Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Nissan), an Alliance partner, and the vehicle is planned to be manufactured at Mizushima Plant. The investment will be made in:

The establishment of assembly and inspection equipment for the drive battery, which will be newly adopted,

The expansion of stamping, welding and painting assembly facilities following a shift to in-house production of drive battery cases, and

The line expansion for manufacturing EV platforms.

Leveraging the grants from Okayama Prefecture, MMC is going to establish production capabilities by this investment, which will be partly borne by Nissan.

MMC continues its efforts in promoting electric vehicles collaborating with municipalities in Okayama Prefecture and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors