Mitsubishi Motors: Announcement regarding the candidate for Chairman of the Board

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) announces that the company’s Board of Directors’ meeting held today resolved nomination of the candidate for Chairman of the Board to be proposed at the Board of Directors meeting to be held after the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (hereafter, the General Meeting) scheduled in June 2021.

1. Candidate for Chairman of the Board

Tomofumi Hiraku

* To be elected as the Chairman of the Board at the Board of Directors’ meeting after the General Meeting, subject to the approval at the General Meeting.

Career:

2010 Joined IBM Japan as an Executive Advisor (to present)

2010 Retired METI

2009 Director-General, Manufacturing Industries Bureau, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)

2008 Director-General, Kansai Bureau, METI

2006 Director-General for Natural Resources and Energy Policy, Agency for Natural Resources and Energy, METI

2005 Director-General for Manufacturing Industries Policy, Manufacturing Industries Bureau, METI

2002 Director, Economic and Fiscal Management Bureau, Cabinet Office, Government of Japan

2001 Director, Policy Planning Division, Energy Conservation and Renewable Energy Department, Agency for Natural Resources and Energy, METI * ( * Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) was reorganized to METI in 2001)

( Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) was reorganized to METI in 2001) 2000 Director, Planning Division, Coal and New Energy Department, Agency for Natural Resources and Energy, MITI

1998 Director-General, General Coordination and Policy Planning Department, Kansai Bureau, MITI

1997 Director, Tariff Division, International Economic Affairs Department, International Trade Policy Bureau, MITI

1994 Consul, Consulate-General of Japan at Vancouver, Canada

1993 Director, Industrial Labor Policy Office, Industrial Policy Bureau, MITI

1978 Entered the MITI

2. Responsibilities of Chairman of the Board

Will chair the Board of Directors’ meetings to improve MMC’s whole governance by supervising execution of business. Will not serve as an executive officer.

