Mitsubishi Motors: Announcement regarding candidates for directors

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) announces that the company’s Nomination Committee today resolved nomination of the candidates for directors to be proposed to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled in June 2020, and that the MMC’s Board of Directors today decided the candidates of the Chairman of the Board and the members of the Nomination, Compensation and Audit Committees, which will be proposed at the Board of Directors meeting to be held after the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Candidates of directors

(To be proposed to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders)

Chairman of the Board (*1)

Osamu Masuko (*2)

Member of the Board

Takao Kato (*2)

Member of the Board

Kozo Shiraji

Outside Director

Shunichi Miyanaga

Outside Director

Ken Kobayashi

Outside Director

Setsuko Egami

Outside Director

Main Kohda

Outside Director

Yaeko Takeoka

Outside Director

Kenichiro Sasae

Outside Director

Kiyoshi Sono

Outside Director

Hideyuki Sakamoto

Outside Director

Mitsuko Miyagawa

Outside Director

Yoshihiko Nakamura

(New appointment)

Outside Director

Joji Tagawa

(New appointment)

Outside Director

Takahiko Ikushima

(New appointment)

*1 : To be elected as the Chairman of the Board at the Board of Director meeting after the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, subject to the approval at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

*2 : Concurrently to serve as an executive officer.

Retiring directors

(To be retired on closing of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders)

Hitoshi Kawaguchi

Hiroshi Karube

Yoshitsugu Oba

Candidates for the members of each Committee

(To be elected at the Board of Directors’ meeting and each Committee after the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, subject to the approval at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders)

(1) Nomination Committee

Outside director

Main Kohda (the Chair)

Outside director

Ken Kobayashi

Outside director

Kenichiro Sasae

Outside director

Hideyuki Sakamoto

Director

Osamu Masuko

(2) Compensation Committee

Outside director

Shunichi Miyanaga (the Chair)

Outside director

Setsuko Egami

Outside director

Main Kohda

Outside director

Joji Tagawa

Director

Takao Kato

(3) Audit Committee

Outside director

Yaeko Takeoka (the Chair)

Outside director

Kiyoshi Sono

Outside director

Mitsuko Miyagawa

Outside director

Yoshihiko Nakamura

Director

Kozo Shiraji

SOURCE: MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION