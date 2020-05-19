Mitsubishi Motors: Announcement regarding candidates for directors

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) announces that the company’s Nomination Committee today resolved nomination of the candidates for directors to be proposed to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled in June 2020, and that the MMC’s Board of Directors today decided the candidates of the Chairman of the Board and the members of the Nomination, Compensation and Audit Committees, which will be proposed at the Board of Directors meeting to be held after the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
- Candidates of directors
(To be proposed to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders)
- Chairman of the Board (*1)
- Osamu Masuko (*2)
- Member of the Board
- Takao Kato (*2)
- Member of the Board
- Kozo Shiraji
- Outside Director
- Shunichi Miyanaga
- Outside Director
- Ken Kobayashi
- Outside Director
- Setsuko Egami
- Outside Director
- Main Kohda
- Outside Director
- Yaeko Takeoka
- Outside Director
- Kenichiro Sasae
- Outside Director
- Kiyoshi Sono
- Outside Director
- Hideyuki Sakamoto
- Outside Director
- Mitsuko Miyagawa
- Outside Director
- Yoshihiko Nakamura
(New appointment)
- Outside Director
- Joji Tagawa
(New appointment)
- Outside Director
Takahiko Ikushima
(New appointment)
*1 : To be elected as the Chairman of the Board at the Board of Director meeting after the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, subject to the approval at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
*2 : Concurrently to serve as an executive officer.
- Retiring directors
(To be retired on closing of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders)
- Hitoshi Kawaguchi
- Hiroshi Karube
- Yoshitsugu Oba
- Candidates for the members of each Committee
(To be elected at the Board of Directors’ meeting and each Committee after the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, subject to the approval at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders)
(1) Nomination Committee
- Outside director
- Main Kohda (the Chair)
- Outside director
- Ken Kobayashi
- Outside director
- Kenichiro Sasae
- Outside director
- Hideyuki Sakamoto
- Director
- Osamu Masuko
(2) Compensation Committee
- Outside director
- Shunichi Miyanaga (the Chair)
- Outside director
- Setsuko Egami
- Outside director
- Main Kohda
- Outside director
- Joji Tagawa
- Director
- Takao Kato
(3) Audit Committee
- Outside director
- Yaeko Takeoka (the Chair)
- Outside director
- Kiyoshi Sono
- Outside director
- Mitsuko Miyagawa
- Outside director
- Yoshihiko Nakamura
- Director
- Kozo Shiraji
