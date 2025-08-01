Mitsubishi Motors and Security Bank launch Mitsubishi Motors Finance Philippines Inc.

Driving progress together with nationwide auto financing

Mitsubishi Motors Finance Philippines Inc. (hereafter, MMFP), the joint venture between Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) and Security Bank Corporation (hereafter, Security Bank), officially launched its operations today. Under the brand “Mitsubishi Motors Finance powered by Security Bank,” MMFP started operations at five Mitsubishi Motors dealerships in April and now offer financing solutions across all 67 Mitsubishi Motors dealerships nationwide.

This nationwide rollout marks a key milestone in Mitsubishi Motors’ mid-term business plan, Challenge 2025, which positions ASEAN as a core growth region—with MMFP playing a strategic role in driving that expansion in the Philippines. With a steadily growing population and strong economic fundamentals, the Philippine automotive market is on a clear growth path. In FY2024, Mitsubishi Motors sold 91,639 units locally—a 12% increase year-on-year—cementing the Philippines as one of its top ASEAN markets with 19.5% market share.

Driving growth through collaboration

With many new car buyers in the Philippines relying on financing, sales financing plays a critical role in enabling car ownership. By bringing together Mitsubishi Motors’ robust market presence and Security Bank’s financial expertise, MMFP is committed to driving the continued growth of Mitsubishi Motors’ sales in the Philippines.

“The official launch of MMFP marks a significant milestone in Mitsubishi Motors’ long-standing journey in the Philippines,” said Takao Kato, President & CEO of Mitsubishi Motors. “We remain committed to the country as one of our most important markets. Through collaboration with MMFP in financing services and Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation in local production and sales, we will continue to grow and serve our customers with excellence.”

“The official launch of MMFP is a milestone that underscores the strengths of our strategic partnerships— with Mitsubishi Motors and Security Bank.” said Sanjiv Vohra, President & CEO of SBC. “We’re uniting global expertise with local insight to make car ownership more accessible for Filipinos. Reflecting the Bank’s commitment to BetterBanking, MMFP delivers innovative, reliable financing solutions that empower customers and elevate their quality of life.”